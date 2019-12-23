Walmart and Roku Launch New Atvio Roku TV Lineup in Mexico

New 32, 50 and 55 inch models available exclusively at Walmart stores in Mexico starting at $3,499 pesos

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced the launch of the new Atvio Roku TV lineup of smart TVs, exclusively available in Walmart stores in Mexico. Atvio Roku TVs will offer consumers a smart TV experience that is easy to use so they can enjoy streaming entertainment at an affordable price. Atvio Roku TV models will be available in the upcoming weeks and will include a 32 inch HD screen, and a 50 and 55 inch UHD screen, starting at $3,499 pesos.

“We know our customers shop with us for quality products at an affordable price,” said Jesús Enrique Guzman Güereca, vice president of Walmart Mexico. “We’re thrilled to bring Roku’s leading operating system to our Atvio smart TVs in Mexico this holiday season so our customers can enjoy the best entertainment that is easy to use and at an incredible value.”

“We are happy to partner with Walmart to launch Atvio Roku TVs in Mexico. We have worked together with Walmart for years to give millions of people access to affordable streaming devices, and now consumers in Mexico will be able to enjoy the first Walmart-branded Roku TV models,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of International at Roku. “We are bringing affordable streaming entertainment for families in Mexico.”

The new Atvio Roku TV lineup includes:

32 inch screen : HD, built-in wireless, USB, 3x HDMI, antenna input, AV input, S/PDIF

: HD, built-in wireless, USB, 3x HDMI, antenna input, AV input, S/PDIF 50 inch screen : 4K/UHD, HDR10, built-in-wireless, Ethernet, USB, 3x HDMI, antenna input, AV input, S/PDIF

: 4K/UHD, HDR10, built-in-wireless, Ethernet, USB, 3x HDMI, antenna input, AV input, S/PDIF 55 inch screen: 4K/UHD, 2160p, HDR10, built-in-wireless, Ethernet, USB, 3x HDMI, antenna input, AV input, S/PDIF

Additional features include:

Simplicity: A simpler smart TV experience that puts all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) onto one personalized home screen.

A simpler smart TV experience that puts all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) onto one personalized home screen. Entertainment: An entertainment experience that is continually enhanced with frequent software updates, Roku TV offers a streaming line-up with more than 100,000 movies & TV episodes across thousands of free and paid streaming channels, such as the Apple TV app, Cinépolis KLIC, Claro Video, HBO GO and Netflix.

An entertainment experience that is continually enhanced with frequent software updates, Roku TV offers a streaming line-up with more than 100,000 movies & TV episodes across thousands of free and paid streaming channels, such as the Apple TV app, Cinépolis KLIC, Claro Video, HBO GO and Netflix. Roku Search: Fast and easy search across top channels offers results ranked by price.

Fast and easy search across top channels offers results ranked by price. Over-the-air HDTV: Connect an HD antenna for easy access to live over-the-air programming. Pause, rewind, or fast forward live TV for up to 90 minutes (requires 16GB USB stick).

Connect an HD antenna for easy access to live over-the-air programming. Pause, rewind, or fast forward live TV for up to 90 minutes (requires 16GB USB stick). Roku Remote: An easy to use remote control with channel shortcut buttons.

An easy to use remote control with channel shortcut buttons. Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV using the virtual remote and keyboard, enjoy private listening with headphones, and more.

Roku TV

Roku launched the Roku TV licensing program in 2016 in Mexico after launching in 2014 in the US. The Roku TV licensing program enables TV brands to use Roku’s operating system and smart TV reference design to build better, smarter TVs. The Roku operating system powers the TV and the Roku platform provides all of the software and enables streaming channels, allowing the TV maker to focus on the hardware design and picture quality of the TV. Roku TV is the #1 licensed TV operating system in North America. Roku believes that Roku TV represented more than one in three smart TVs sold in the U.S. during the first nine months of 2019.

Pricing and Availability

Atvio Roku TV models will be exclusively available at Walmart stores in Mexico in the upcoming weeks. The 32-inch is priced at $3,499 pesos, the 50-inch at $6,999 pesos and the 55-inch at $8,499 pesos.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the availability, timing of release, benefits, impact and features of the Atvio Roku TV lineup of smart TVs and the benefits and features of the Roku platform and the Roku operating system. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

Diane Carlini



dcarlini@roku.com