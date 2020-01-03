Secret Deodorant Casts a Power Line-Up for New “All Strength, No Sweat” Campaign to Share Diverse Stories of Personal Strength, in All Its Forms

New spot uses custom-made anthem by Grammy-nominee Jessie Reyez and features actress Camila Mendes, Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash and others

With the release of its “All Strength, No Sweat” campaign, Secret Deodorant, a brand committed to driving actions in support of equal representation, equal compensation and equal opportunity for all women, is once again shining a spotlight on inspirational women who are pursuing their passions without “sweating” the obstacles in their paths. The campaign video, which will air nationally through 2020, features a song written and performed by singer/songwriter and Grammy-nominee Jessie Reyez, who stars in the video. Also featured within the campaign are actress Camila Mendes, Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash, actress and entrepreneur Shenae Grimes-Beech and fitness mega-influencer Ainsley Rodriguez.

The lyrics were inspired by the brand’s original “All Strength, No Sweat” platform from February 2019 and serve as a rallying cry for women of all kinds, encouraging them to take pride in their power, their attitude and their right to claim what they deserve in life – whether that’s fighting for a seat at the table, in the boardroom, or acting as a positive example to women in Hollywood.

“Secret has a history of supporting women’s progress and telling stories of women’s strength, which is something that I feel equally passionate about,” said Jessie Reyez. “As a woman in the music industry, I’ve experienced firsthand how difficult it can be to make headway in such a male-dominated field. I’m honored to be a part of this campaign and share Secret’s goal of equalizing opportunity for women everywhere. I hope our stories connect with other women out there and we can continue to inspire and lift up one another.”

Secret is releasing a series of shorts featuring the unique perspectives and personal stories of each of the five women appearing in the campaign, including:

Jessie Reyez : This Grammy-nominated Canadian/Colombian singer and songwriter has become a powerful role model for women in music. Reyez gets candid about the challenges she has faced in the music industry, revealing a very personal story from her past.

: This Grammy-nominated Canadian/Colombian singer and songwriter has become a powerful role model for women in music. Reyez gets candid about the challenges she has faced in the music industry, revealing a very personal story from her past. Camila Mendes : A Brazilian-American actress who stars as Veronica Lodge on the CW’s highly popular series Riverdale, Mendes is the face of the brand’s new Secret with Essential Oils collection. As fierce as she is feminine, Mendes shares how she is using her voice as a force of change in Hollywood.

: A Brazilian-American actress who stars as Veronica Lodge on the CW’s highly popular series Riverdale, Mendes is the face of the brand’s new Secret with Essential Oils collection. As fierce as she is feminine, Mendes shares how she is using her voice as a force of change in Hollywood. Swin Cash : Having made the leap from WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist to bona fide businesswoman, Cash – currently the VP of Basketball Operations and Talent Development for the New Orleans Pelicans – speaks out about equal representation for women, in sports and in life.

: Having made the leap from WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist to bona fide businesswoman, Cash – currently the VP of Basketball Operations and Talent Development for the New Orleans Pelicans – speaks out about equal representation for women, in sports and in life. Shenae Grimes-Beech: A mother, actress, content-creator and self-proclaimed “queen of keeping it real,” Grimes-Beech reveals her own “unfiltered” experiences in motherhood, helping to show other women that they are not alone in navigating the unknown.

A mother, actress, content-creator and self-proclaimed “queen of keeping it real,” Grimes-Beech reveals her own “unfiltered” experiences in motherhood, helping to show other women that they are not alone in navigating the unknown. Ainsley Rodriguez: This fitness guru from Miami, who’s amassed almost two million followers on Instagram through sharing her workouts, nutrition tips and her followers’ body transformations, believes the most powerful muscle you can train is your mind, and that from there, results follow. Rodriguez shares with Secret her commitment to helping women stay strong mentally and physically through life’s challenges, big and small.

“We’re so proud to be working with such a diverse group of inspiring women, all of whom were chosen for their unwavering strength and relentless approach to getting what they want from life,” said Sara Saunders, Associate Brand Director, Secret. “We hear from incredible women every day – about their concerns, their ambitions, and about their work to earn their fair share at every stage and place in life. Our hope is that by spotlighting a few of these stories, we can continue to inspire strength and unity in making a real change together.”

About Secret

Secret was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. Through the years, the brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality through its campaigns and communications. Its latest campaign, “All Strength, No Sweat,” is a continuation of this commitment to women, celebrating those who boldly challenge the status quo, push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way. Secret challenges women everywhere to be all strength, no sweat.

