Sharp at CES 2020: Realizing an 8K+5G Ecosystem

8K Video Editing PC System, Cross-Disciplinary Collaborations on Display

LAS VEGAS & OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp Corporation (TOKYO:6753) is set to return to CES 2020 with an exhibit showcasing the latest installments in its evolving ecosystem of products and services that leverage the benefits of Ultra-HD 8K video and advanced 5G wireless technology.





Sharp’s 8K+5G Ecosystem comprises end-to-end solutions for the recording, editing, storage, and delivery of 8K content, with potential benefits extending far beyond entertainment and broadcasting to such diverse fields as industry, security, health, education, automotive, smart offices, and smart homes. One much-anticipated addition to a constantly expanding portfolio of 8K products and services is the new dynabook 8K video editing PC system, which with its 15.6-inch screen will provide a compact, convenient, prosumer-ready platform for the viewing and processing of 8K materials.

Meanwhile, striking examples of Sharp’s 8K+5G Ecosystem on display at CES 2020 will include a drone-mounted system developed in conjunction with various external stakeholders for the real-time capture and transmission of 8K footage for purposes including racehorse training and infrastructure surveys. It’s one of various cross-disciplinary collaborations currently undergoing trials in order to bring the practical benefits of 8K and 5G directly to businesses and consumers.

“Collaborations are a pillar of our efforts to leverage the benefits of 8K+5G,” says Bob Ishida, Executive Vice President and Head of ICT Group. “We are conducting trials with a range of external partners, all with the aim of realizing a comprehensive 8K+5G ecosystem as soon as possible. And as our CES 2020 exhibit will show, we firmly believe that, in conjunction with the introduction of 5G, our 8K technology can make a major contribution to the society of the future.”

Learn more about Sharp at CES 2020: https://global.sharp/brand/globalevents/ces2020/

About Sharp



Sharp Corporation is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. Sharp sets its business vision as “Changing the World with 8K+5G and AIoT.” 8K technology creates images that reveal a world beyond our everyday reality and gives birth to thrilling new discoveries. AIoT connects people and society through artificial intelligence and IoT technology. Being the origin of countless innovations, through these ideas, Sharp will continue to revolutionize the world. Sharp Corporation employs 52,640 people around the world (as of September 30, 2019) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2.4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Contacts

Sharp Corporation



PR/Branding Team



pr-brand@sharp.co.jp