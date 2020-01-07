CES 2020: Driving Revolutionized with Interactive Mixed Reality Windshield by Futurus Technology

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In-vehicle information and entertainment will be revolutionized in 2020 thanks to the world’s first mass-market Interactive Mixed Reality Windshield technology, launched today at CES by Futurus Technology.

Going way beyond existing augmented-reality vehicle and navigation information incorporated in today’s models, Futurus Technology’s new Mixed Reality technology marries real world environments and hazards with contextual information about a vehicle’s status, performance and surroundings.

Futurus, which received a CES Honoree Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category, is currently collaborating with some of the world’s leading car manufacturers, but it will be at CES in 2020 when the tech firm present their new product to western media for the very first time.

The interactive windshield benefits from two independent layers, one of which allows drivers to detect potential hazards up to 50 meters in the distance, including cyclists, pedestrians and objects on the road. Meanwhile, simultaneously, passengers can enjoy entertainment such as TV shows and movies, music, and social media without distracting the driver.

Launching the product at CES 2020 is Uber Wu, chief-scientist at Futurus, who says: “ Vehicle manufacturers must adopt MR technology if they want to offer a truly safe yet immersive experience in the next generation of vehicles. The in-cabin experience has not changed radically in decades, our windshield transforms the driver and passenger journey.

“ The technology is the first step towards a smart windscreen that delivers personalized, interactive in-car entertainment, e-commerce and enhanced safety features, thanks to split-screen technology that doesn’t distract the driver.”

At CES 2020 Futurus will showcase the technology with an MR simulator that offers visitors a glimpse of the future of driving.

Alex Xu, chief executive officer of Futurus Technology, adds: “ In-car AR head-up-displays (HUD) are installed in relatively few models and offer limited performance, but in the next few years, we will produce a smarter hybrid reality windshield display that provides the safest ride to mass-market vehicles”.

Their new product launch will coincide with many talks at CES 2020 that focusing on the technical evolution of the automotive sector, as well as news conferences with leading car manufacturers Toyota and Hyundai.

Futurus Technology will exhibit at CES 2020 in the North Hall, LVCC – Booth #3134, which is adjacent to the CES Broadcast area.

Contacts

James Tee



+1 (929) 444-5698



james@makehoney.com