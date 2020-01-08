Perfect Corp. Showcases Beauty Tech Innovation with ‘Beauty AI Personalized Solutions’ at CES 2020

Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang, presents game-changing YouCam beauty tech solutions to meet the growing demand for personalized consumer shopping experiences.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 Innovation Awards honoree, showcases the future of beauty tech innovation with “Beauty AI Personalized Solutions” at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang, introduced the next-generation YouCam beauty tech solutions that combine advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technology to deliver personalized, consumer-centric solutions to drive business.

Alice took the High Tech Retailing stage at CES 2020, alongside special guests Jay Anderson (Senior Vice President, Global Brand Technologies at The Estée Lauder Companies), Natasha Haubrich (Senior Director of U.S. Innovation at Neutrogena), and JC Johnson (GVP of Digital Commerce, Strategy and Insights at Sally Beauty) to reveal the newest AI and AR beauty tech personalized solutions.

The technology demonstration and panel discussion showcased the unique way these partner brands are leveraging YouCam’s advanced AI + AR technology to create more tailored, consumer-centric beauty shopping experiences that speak to the discerning modern-day beauty lover and drive their business. The in-depth discussion focused on the future of beauty tech, what Alice coined “Beauty AI Personalized Solutions,” and showcased how brands and retailers are leveraging custom technology solutions across omnichannel touchpoints to better understand and serve their customers’ needs.

“The modern-day consumer craves personalized products made just for them. This means brands need to know their customer’s unique demands to best serve them across all consumer touchpoints, online and offline,” explains Alice. “Beauty AI is the game-changer that helps beauty brands and retailers understand customers unique needs and effectively generate personalized style and product recommendations based on their demand and preferences.”

As an early adopter of Perfect Corp.’s YouCam’s AR beauty solutions back in 2015, The Estée Lauder Companies’ approach to beauty tech has been ever-evolving. “By fusing breakthrough technology with prestige beauty, our brands are providing our consumers around the world with innovative, personalized, aspirational and seamless experiences across in-store and online,” said Jay Anderson, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Technologies, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies like YouCam are taking the prestige beauty shopping experience to new heights, helping our consumers find their perfect lipstick color, foundation shade and more anytime, anywhere.”

Alice showcased how advanced AI + AR innovation opened up a new realm of possibility in the hair color and skin care categories, and how brands like Sally Beauty and Neutrogena have developed their own first-to-market personalized solutions in this space. Sally Beauty’s personalized ColorView™ virtual hair color try-on experience, powered by Perfect Corp.’s technology, plays to a consumer-centric strategy by matching customers with suggested hair product categories and hair color shades based on their individual preferences to help beauty shoppers make more confident purchase decisions. “Changing your hair color or your product regimen is a highly personal choice for customers. Our ColorView™ technology helps take the guess work out of selecting products and makes it easy to try on, share, and buy dozens of our best products,” said JC Johnson, GVP of Digital Commerce, Strategy and Insights at Sally Beauty.

This week at CES, Neutrogena debuted a new NEUTROGENA Skin360™app that eliminated the need for a separate skin analysis tool. The 180-degree selfie analysis is now powered by Perfect Corp.’s YouCam technology, that provides lightning fast analysis for a broad range of skin parameters including wrinkles, fine lines, dark under-eye circles, dark spots and smoothness. “Consumers crave a holistic view of the internal and external factors impacting their skin and want expert guidance on how to achieve their best skin ever,” said Natasha Haubrich, Senior Director of Global Innovation for Neutrogena® at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. “By eliminating the need for a separate skin analysis tool, the advanced diagnostics and behavior coaching within the NEUTROGENA Skin360™ app is more accessible so everyone can create an actionable, personalized plan to achieve their skin health goals.”

Perfect Corp.’s ‘Beauty AI’ solutions have changed the way brands and retailers connect with their consumers, instore and online. These advancements have allowed expansion outside the color-dominant virtual try-on experience and into skincare and haircare, creating an interactive and personalized consumer journey.

Discover the complete lineup of AI + AR solutions, and real-world implementation, on perfectcorp.com and set up a meeting with the Perfect Corp. team today.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 800 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

Copyright © 2019 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

