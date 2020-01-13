USA TODAY NETWORK Launches “Women of the Century” Project, Calling for Nominations of Inspiring Women from Across America Who Will Receive National Recognition and Coverage in Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

The ambitious multiplatform project will include a new video franchise, augmented reality, live events and more

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), launched the multiplatform “Women of the Century” project, which will recognize and celebrate women from across America for their inspiring accomplishments in the 100 years since the ratification of women’s right to vote.

“Women of the Century” kicks off with nominations of women who have made a difference on a state or national level in the following areas: arts/literature, business, civil rights, education, entertainment, law, media, nonprofits/philanthropy, politics, science/medicine and sports. USA TODAY NETWORK will work with historians, scholars and other experts to review the nominations and select 10 American women from each state and the District of Columbia to highlight as “Women of the Century.” Nominations can be made through Jan. 31, 2020.

“Womankind,” a new extension of our “Humankind” franchise of video series, will celebrate unsung women who have had major impacts in their local communities. Nominations for “Womankind,” which will feature both video and written stories, can be made through Jan. 31.

In addition to honoring 10 women in each state, in August, USA TODAY will announce 19 iconic American women as national “Women of the Century” and 10 women who represent the best of “Womankind.” These inspiring women will subsequently be honored at a special ceremony.

USA TODAY NETWORK will leverage the combined power of its more than 260 newsrooms across the United States to explore this transformational constitutional change for women – what it has accomplished and what’s left to be done. The series will include interviews with trailblazing American women, live events designed to empower and enfranchise, stories that cover the movement’s victories and shortcomings, augmented reality experiences that bring alive the suffragists in their struggles and triumphs and more.

“ This is such an important project that will both look back at one of the most transformative events in American history and tell the stories of women who continue to advance women’s rights and opportunities,” said Nicole Carroll, editor in chief of USA TODAY. “ USA TODAY NETWORK is honored to tell the stories of so many women who continue to impact and improve our lives in significant ways.”

For “Women of the Century” nominations and content, visit: usatoday.com/womenofthecentury/.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the largest local-to-national media organization in the country, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and marketing solutions business. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S. with more than 260 local media brands, plus USA TODAY, we engage more than 140 million people every month through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

