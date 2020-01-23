7th Annual Digital Entertainment World Features Speakers from Pluto TV, Roc Nation, Facebook, CBS, NBC, Epic Games, Skydance, Warner Bros, Sony Music

Digital Media Wire’s annual event brings together 2,000 decision-makers from video, music, games and advertising as well as startups, innovators, technologists and press in Marina del Rey, Feb. 6-7

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEW2020–Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, the 7th annual Digital Entertainment World (DEW) will assemble the leaders in the business of creating and monetizing digital entertainment content. This year’s event will be held in the hip and modern Marina del Rey Marriott, located in the heart of LA’s thriving Silicon Beach, just steps from the beach and with easy access to Santa Monica, Venice and Playa Vista.

DEW 2020 takes a deep dive into “The Power of Direct and Digital” – a theme that speaks to the massive shift underway in the media landscape as consumers are empowered by new technologies, platforms and devices that are enabling them to access media and entertainment content – video, games, music, comics and books – on their own terms – whenever and however they want. The DEW 2020 program will dive into this theme as it examines the evolving media landscape.

DEW includes more than 50 unique sessions and 200 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI, with keynotes and fireside chats from Pluto TV, Facebook, Sony Music, CBS, Roc Nation, Roblox, and more. Speakers include:

Confirmed Keynotes & Fireside Chats Include:



Tom Ryan, CEO, Pluto TV



Omar Grant, Co-President, Roc Nation Records



Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Head of Original Content, CBS All Access



Jesse Sisgold, President & COO, Skydance



Donald Albright, Co-Founder and President, Tenderfoot TV



Payne Lindsey, Co-Founder, Podcast Host and EP, Tenderfoot TV



Peter Levin, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners



Phil Sanderson, Managing Director, Griffin Gaming Partners



Robert Tercek, CEO and Co-Founder, VIA: Venture Intellect Associates



Nick Tuosto, Managing Director and Head of Gaming, LionTree



Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder, Superfly



Andrew Hotz, EVP of Worldwide Digital Marketing and Chief Data Strategist, Warner Bros



Christina Wootton, Vice President of Partnerships, Roblox



Amadea Choplin, Chief Operating Officer, Pex



Ken Hertz, Partner, Hertz Lichtenstein and Young LLP



Kimberlee Archer, Head of Developer Marketing AR/VR, Facebook



Adam Cardew, Podcasting & Creative Strategy, Sony Music Entertainment

Confirmed Speakers Include:



Shiraz Akmal, CEO & Co-Founder, SPACES



Lisa Anderson, SVP of Game Operations, Jam City



Lauren Apolito, SVP of Strategy & Business Development, HFA/Rumblefish



Dae Bogan, Co-Founder and CEO, TuneRegistry



Hale Boggs, Partner, O’Melveny & Myers LLP



Steve Bradbury, President & Head Coach, Deep Sports



Susan Brazer, CEO, LionShare Media



Brent Bushnell, CEO and Co-Founder, Two Bit Circus



Paul Cabana, EVP, Multi-Platform Programming, A+E Networks



Rishi Chadha, Head of Gaming, Twitter



Dawn Chmielewski, Senior Editor Media, Entertainment, and Technology, Forbes



Greg Clayman, SVP New Platforms, Strategic Partnerships, Entertainment One



Michael Cohen, President, Whistle



Kevin Conroy, Founder & CEO, ConroyMedia



Christine Cook, SVP and Chief Revenue Officer, CNN Digital, WarnerMedia Ad Sales



Sandro Corsaro, Chief Creative Officer, Fandango



Ashley Crowder, CEO, VNTANA



Franco De Cesare, Head of Console & Online Gaming, Facebook



James DeJulio, Co-Founder and CEO, Tongal



Geoffrey DeStefano, Founder & CEO, Brand Programming Studios



Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst, nScreenMedia



Derek Douglas, Head of Games Department, CAA



Trevor Fellows, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales and Strategy, NBCUniversal



Jeff Filiberto, Head of Entertainment within Brand Consulting, CAA



Sid Fohrman, Partner, Sheppard Mullin



Javon Frazier, Chief Product Officer and President, Gaming, Studio71



Stephanie Fried, CMO, Fandom



Taishi Fukuyama, COO, Amadeus Code



Kun Gao, Founder, Crunchyroll, Inc.



Rebecca Glashow, Co-Head, Awesomeness



Minard Hamilton, Managing Partner, Driver Ventures



Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage



Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Ad Sales, Zynga



Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz



Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO, Audible Magic



Leslie Iwerks, Founder & Creative Director, Iwerks & Co.



Natalie Jarvey, Digital Media Editor, The Hollywood Reporter



Mike Johnson, Head of Social/Digital within Brand Consulting, CAA



Marc Karzen, CEO and Strategist, RelishMix



Scott Kegley, Executive Director of Digital Media & Innovation, Minnesota Vikings



Cameron Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer, Complexity Gaming



Chang Kim, Founder & CEO, Tapas Media



Clint Kisker, President & Co-Founder, MWM



Felix Lahaye, Founder and CEO, United Esports



James Leaverton, Co-Founder & Vice President of Ecosystems, Stackpath



Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Wargaming



Owen Leimbach, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Tiny Horse



Sandra Lopez, Vice President and General Manager, Intel Sports



Henry Lowenfels, SVP of Business Development, Scopely



Dave Madden, SVP, Global Brand Partnerships, Electronic Arts



Yvette Martinez Rea, CEO, ESL Gaming



Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares



Shabnam Mogharabi, Co-Founder and GM, SoulPancake, a division of Participant Media



David Morin, Head of Los Angeles Lab, Epic Games



Kristen Muller, CCO, Southern California Public Radio



Dan Murray, President, Skybound Interactive



Linda Ong, Chief Culture Officer, Civic Entertainment Group



Andrew Paradise, CEO, Skillz



Tony Parisi, Head of AR and VR Ad Innovation, Unity Technologies



Peter Phillips, COO, Giphy



Joanna Popper, Global Lead, Virtual Reality Location Based Entertainment, HP



Shannon Pruitt, Managing Partner, Walt Disney Television Portfolio of Networks, Horizon Media



Tobias Quessier, CEO and Co-Founder, Cinelytic



Sabaa Rehmani, Co-Founder and President, Denali Publishing



Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS



Jen Sargent, Chief Operating Officer, Wondery



Ted Schilowitz, Futurist in Residence, Paramount



Rob Schonfeld, Senior Vice President, Revenue, Activision Blizzard



Lucas Shaw, Entertainment Reporter, Bloomberg



Ned Sherman, Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; Founder, Digital Media Wire



Lori H. Schwartz, Governor, The Television Academy



Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix



Eric Smith, Industry Manager for Entertainment, Facebook



Matt Smith, Executive Director of Business Development & Strategy, Comcast Technology Solutions



Soumya Sriraman, Founding President and CEO, BritBox



Josh Swartz, COO, PopDog



Colin Thomson, Founder & CEO, Kast Media



Daniel Tibbets, President and General Manager, El Rey Network



John Vars, Chief Executive Officer, MixHalo



Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll



Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, Gen.G



Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety



Shelley Zimmerman, Co-Head, Awesomeness

View the full speaker list: www.dewexpo.com/speakers-2020

The fast-growing two-day conference includes 7 tracks: Keynotes; Video/TV/Movies; Brands/Advertising; Games/Esports; Music; RightsTech; and Creators/Influencers. With sponsors and media partners including Comcast Technology Solutions, IBM, Sheppard Mullin, O’Melveny & Myers, Limelight Networks, Tipalti, StackPath, Music Reports, Rumblefish, Canadian Music Week, CMO Asia, Digital LA, EventBrowse, Fusicology, Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Hypebot, International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL), Interactive Television Alliance (ITA), International Game Developers Association (IGDA), National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), Streaming Video Alliance, The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG), VMH Magazine, Westside Digital Mix, Women in Technology International (WITI), and Women in Streaming Media.

