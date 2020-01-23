Snack Food Sales Spike During Super Bowl Week

Americans eat enough snacks on Super Bowl Sunday to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snack food sales jumped 10.3% to $404 million during Super Bowl week 2019, according to new data from IRI, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the trade association of the snacking industry. The biggest sales increases by category for Super Bowl week are tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips and dips.





“The Super Bowl and America’s favorite snack foods are synonymous,” said Elizabeth Avery, President and CEO of SNAC. “They are part of the fabric of America, bringing family and friends together for football, fun and their favorite foods.”

The new snacking data, provided by IRI, compared 2019 shopping data from Super Bowl week compared to the prior week. It shows a significant increase in the following snack categories during Super Bowl Week:

Tortilla Chips: 24.3%

Pretzels: 14.5%

Potato Chips: 11.8%

Refrigerated Dips: 33.0%

Dry Dip Mixes: 53.0%

In total, Americans eat 90 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday, or enough snack food to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This is the third straight year SNAC has monitored consumer spending on snacks for the Super Bowl, with total purchasing on snacks rising from $370 million to $404 million during that time.

“The Super Bowl is an important event that is helping to generate sustained marketplace growth in the snacking sector by providing consumers with the products they love responsibly, sustainably and in sync with society’s shared values,” concluded Ms. Avery.

About SNAC International:

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers and manufacturers. SNAC is committed to providing premier educational resources, connection opportunities, and advocacy to support growth for the ever-evolving snack industry. For more information about SNAC International, visit www.snacintl.org.

Contacts

David Walsh



dwalsh@snacintl.org