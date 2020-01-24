Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2019 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Mike Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 648-0890



Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (647) 253-8653

Conference ID: 2542028

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2154077/31A6202F845A5C752DF4123F0BBC189D

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Head of Investor Relations

Nick Brown: +1 917 589 9983 / nick.brown@alticeusa.com

Head of Communications

Lisa Anselmo: +1 929 418 4362 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com