Rachel Brosnahan Receives the IMDb STARmeter Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Rachel Brosnahan Receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award as Determined by IMDbPro Data on the Page Views of More Than 200 Million Monthly Visitors to IMDb

Previous IMDb STARmeter Award Recipients at the Sundance Film Festival Include Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Bryce Dallas Howard and Peter Dinklage

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb:





WHAT: IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today presented the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Rachel Brosnahan in the IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) located within Acura Festival Village at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients at the Sundance Film Festival include Mindy Kaling, Bill Skarsgård, Bryce Dallas Howard and Peter Dinklage. IMDb is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. WHO: Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb, presented Rachel Brosnahan with the award. WHY: Rachel Brosnahan has been a strong performer on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart in recent years, fueled by her Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning performance in Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and with her highly anticipated performance in the upcoming film Ironbark, premiering this evening (January 24) at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. WHEN: Rachel Brosnahan accepted the IMDb STARmeter Award today (January 24) during a visit to the invitation-only IMDb celebrity video studio (#IMDbStudio) located within Acura Festival Village at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Original IMDb coverage of the festival, including celebrity video interviews and photographs, is available now at www.imdb.com/sundance. PHOTOS: For award presentation images, please go to: https://assignments.gettyimages.com/v2/share/efe97214-ea88-4ef1-8b6c-67dfb2d71fce

