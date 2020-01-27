BRS Media’s dotFM Releases Ranking of Top Sites and Brands, .FM Top 100 Hits of 2019

The .FM TLD’s Annual ranking of the top sites, sounds and brands building success On Air & Online!

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Branding–BRS Media, a diverse and growing marketing and e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today released the annual year-end ranking of the Top 100 Hits of 2019, the year’s top .FM sites and brands.

For the 8th Year in a row, dotFM’s year-end top 100 ranking, “.FM Top 100 Hits of 2019” lists the leading sites, sounds and brands from the past year under the .FM Namespace. The top 100 hits represent some of the most recognizable and innovative brands in audio, streaming media and social entertainment today. The .FM Top 100 Hits of 2019 chart is available at: https://Get.fm/2019Top100.

“It’s truly astounding to see the consistent widespread variety within the .FM namespace, the originality and innovation of dotFM clients continues to be both uplifting and exciting,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. “For nearly 25 years, the .FM TLD’s pioneering, cutting edge Brand Registry Services have evolved to meet the growing demand and creativity of our clientele. The FM Top-Level Domain saw a Year-Over-Year traffic growth of over 16% in 2019 and a remarkable 62% growth since 2012, when ICANN launched over 1200 New Top-Level Domains.”

Highlights from the 2019 ranking: The overwhelming growth category again this past year has been Podcast Apps, Podcast Hosting and Podcasters like #1 Castbox.fm, #2 Anchor.fm, Megaphone.fm, Overcast.fm, Transistor.fm, Omny.fm and Captivate.fm. Today, the comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters and the music community, but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly through dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) including: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm.

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (http://brsmedia.fm) was established in 1995, and is celebrating 25 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

