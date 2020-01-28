Co-Diagnostics Inc CEO Discusses Novel Coronavirus with CNBC Squawk Box Asia

Interview covered method of transmission, importance of accurate diagnostic tools, and the Company diagnostic announced last week

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CODX #Biotech–The CEO of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of diagnostic tests, was interviewed by the host of CNBC Squawk Box Asia last night, to discuss the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus that originated in China before spreading across the world, and the importance and challenges of creating a of high-quality diagnostic for the disease.

“It is important to be able to develop a test that can find and distinguish between pathogens that are closely related, and can confirm the presence of a novel virus, without false positives and false negatives,” remarked Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics CEO, expounding on comments made in the interview. “A test should be specific enough that it can differentiate between similar pathogens to aid in proper treatment and tracking outbreaks, but also sensitive enough that infected patients are identified before they can spread the transmission to others.

“The proprietary Co-Diagnostics development process allows us to react quickly to public health crises, rapidly developing a test with incredible sensitivity and specificity, in days or weeks as opposed to months or years. Less design and development time, coupled with our own patented platform technology, allows Co-Diagnostics to save on development costs as well as licensing fees, all of which enables Co-Diagnostics products to be affordable and more accessible to markets across the world. We look forward to providing updates on our test progress as we prepare to make it available to affected markets.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of the new coronavirus (referred to as “2019-nCoV”) have been confirmed in 16 countries since the virus was first identified in China on January 7, 2020, including 5 positive infections in the US and suspected cases in 26 states. Yesterday, the CDC recommended all nonessential travel to the country of China be avoided as the number of deaths has risen to 106. Person-to-person spread is likely to occur in the US, however the virus is NOT currently spreading in the US community and the CDC has issued guidance on how to reduce the risk that it might.

