The Jaw-Dropping Midseason Finale of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and New Episode of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” Delivered 3.5 Million Total Viewers P2+

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BET’s hit original series, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” soars during its midseason finale on Wednesday, January 22 from 9pm-11pm ET, scoring 3.5 MM total viewers (Simulcast across BET and BET Her).* Engagement was at an all-time high on BET with “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” retaining more than 100% of its lead in series, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.” The Wednesday night episodes of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” also logged double-digits-L+3 ratings lift vs. their LSD numbers, +50% and +63% respectively.





“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” nabs multiple #1 rankings including:

#1 New scripted cable series for general market P18-49 & P2**

#1 Viewed show on TV for the night for AA viewers P2+ (1/22/20)**

#1 Most Social Cable Drama on TV for the night (1/22/20)***

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” delivered the following**:

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” midseason finale recorded: .877 P18-49 rating Live+3, 1.8 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .832 P18-49 rating Live+3, and 1.7M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone).

Social highlights for “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” include***:

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” was the #1 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20).

was the #1 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20). To date, there have been over 33M social streams for “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.”

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” was the #2 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20).

was the #2 Most Social Cable Drama on TV on Wednesday, January 22 (1/22/20). #SistasOnBET trended in the top 10 consecutively for 2 hours in the US. It peaked at #5 from 11pm-12am.

“Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” are executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer of both series for Tyler Perry Studios. “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” will return in the spring and fans can stream and binge the first 12 episodes now on BET+ (BET.com/BETPlus.)

About “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”

Secrets. Power. Revenge. The one-hour drama, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” will return in the spring. #TheOvalOnBET

About “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”

“Tyler Perry’s Sistas” follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love lives,” careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. The one-hour drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals. They may be single but never solo. “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton, Brian Jordan Jr. and Kevin Walton. “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET on BET and BET Her. #SistasOnBET

In the next episode of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” titled “In front of me,” Karen’s world is rocked when blood is on her hands. Sabrina is in for a big surprise with one of Maurice’s scheme’s. Danni plays “middle-man” to some troubling news. Trouble in paradise causes Andi to make a hard decision. New episodes of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” airs Wednesdays at a NEW Time 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

For more information on “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” log on to BET.com.

*Source: Nielsen | Live+3 | Cumulative sum of average impressions across BET & BET Her premiere telecasts of Oval & Sistas 1/22/20

**Source: Nielsen | Live+3 for midseason finale performance | L+SD for rank among competitive from 9-30-19 through 1/23/20 | 2+ telecast min

***Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, linear program-level total interactions, 1/22/20; Sprinklr, YouTube Analytics, Tubular, 8/1/19-1/22/20; Trend24, 1/22/20-1/23/20.

