Spectra7 and Tier One Cable Partners Demonstrate Broad Array of Switch and Server Active Copper Interconnects at DesignCon

Molex, Foxconn, Luxshare and Leoni Showed Six Live Demonstrations Highlighting US Hyperscaler Networking Move to 400G in 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, announced today that a total of four tier one cable partners demonstrated a broad and extensive array of data center interconnects with Spectra7 GaugeChangerTM technology at last week’s DesignCon show at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA from January 28-30, 2020.

The annual DesignCon show in Silicon Valley is the primary venue for cable and interconnect suppliers to showcase new network technologies to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and hyperscale operators. The Global Data Center Networking Market size is expected to reach $40.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.1

Demonstrations from Molex, Foxconn, Luxshare and Leoni highlighted both core switching applications where US Hyperscalers are now moving to 400G interconnects as well as server interconnect where 25G is now standard and the move to 50-100G is beginning. There was a total of six live demonstrations with Spectra7 GaugeChangerTM at the show:

Molex Booth:

Switch Connectivity with 400G QSFP-DD cables showcased

Demo #1 with Cisco 400G switch and Keysight Ixia 400G Ethernet traffic generator

Demo #2 with Xilinx 400G FPGA Reference AI Development Board

Luxshare-ICT Booth:

400G OSFP Switch Connectivity cables showcased

Demo with Arista 400G switch

Foxconn Booth:

Server Connectivity cables showcased

Demo #1: 25G SFP ACC with Multilane 25G Test System

Demo #2: 100G SFP-DD with Multilane 100G Test System

Leoni Booth:

400G QSFP-DD cables showcased

Demo with Multilane 400G Test System

“Molex, Foxconn, Luxshare and Leoni are all tier one suppliers in the hyperscale interconnect market,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “The adoption of our GaugeChangerTM technology by all of them will help drive the coming volume deployment of GaugeChangerTM, our data center product line.”

GaugeChangerTM is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ and 50 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400 Gbps.

About Molex

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including automotive, data communications, consumer electronics, medical, and industrial. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited (“FIT”)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

For more information, visit FIT’s website: fit-foxconn.com/.

About Luxshare-ICT

Luxshare-ICT (Shenzhen Stock Code:002475) is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for consumer, automotive, cloud, and enterprise applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-ICT works with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries. Learn more at http://en.luxshare-ict.com.

About the Leoni Group

Leoni is a global provider of products, solutions and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries. The value chain encompasses wires, optical fibers, standardised cables, special cables and assembled systems as well as intelligent products and smart services. As an innovation partner and solutions provider, Leoni supports its customers with pronounced development and systems expertise. The market-listed group of companies employs around 95,000 people in 32 countries and generated consolidated sales of EUR 5.1 billion in 2018. Learn more about Leoni’s data center interconnects at www.leoni-data.com.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the anticipated monetization of the Company’s patent portfolio and patent financing strategies, and the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s short form prospectus dated August 9, 2019. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

