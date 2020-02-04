Wind River and T-Systems Deliver 5G Cloud Network Management

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that T-Systems is using Wind River Cloud Platform edge cloud infrastructure software for its EdgAIR secure and high-performance edge computing platform.

A Deutsche Telekom subsidiary, T-Systems is a world-leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider. Its EdgAIR platform performs as a private enterprise edge cloud and can be connected to a campus network by supporting various network and protocol standards (5G, Wi-Fi 6, TSN, etc.). The platform is secure and delivers low latency (<10 milliseconds) for real-time onsite applications such as the processing of massive amounts of data. EdgAIR runs on a closed enterprise network but can be combined with a public cloud to enable hybrid cloud offerings. EdgAir can also provide analytics that enable teams to evaluate performance and other critical information in real time and supports operational technology (OT) standards and workloads.

“Demanding edge compute requirements from 5G, IoT, and MEC applications are creating challenges for those trying to deploy cloud native solutions,” said Paul Miller, vice president of Telecommunications at Wind River. “Wind River Cloud Platform addresses the complexities of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud native 5G infrastructure. Together with T-Systems, we are able to help customers achieve an operationally efficient, edge-capable cloud that can support thousands of nodes.”

“As industries dive further into the use of automated and intelligent applications, such as autonomous vehicles, factory automation and logistics, or augmented reality, there is a rising need for even greater security and powerful edge computing,” said Thomas Weber, vice president of PaaS, BigData, and Edge at T-Systems. “By working with Wind River, T-Systems is delivering a secure platform with extremely low latency that can help companies tap into intelligent real-time applications for limitless possibilities.”

Combining a fully cloud native and Kubernetes- and container-based architecture, Cloud Platform is a high-performance production grade offering for managing edge cloud infrastructure. It leverages the open source project StarlingX to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane-of-glass (SPoG) management and zero-touch automated deployment of thousands of nodes, no matter their location. The platform also provides fully automated and hitless software updates and upgrades across a geo-distributed cloud, with rollback capabilities. The platform scales from a single compute node at the network edge to enable ultra-low cost deployments up to thousands of nodes to meet the needs of high-value applications as they grow.

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, T-Systems will showcase EdgAIR at Hall 3 Stand 3M31, using a high-performance quality assurance application and running an augmented reality app to demonstrate how to understand and interact with the process.

Also at Mobile World Congress, Wind River will demonstrate its latest 5G technologies, including Wind River Cloud Platform, at Hall 2 Stand 2K63. More information about Cloud Platform is available at www.windriver.com/CloudPlatform.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About T-Systems

With locations in over 20 countries, 37,500 employees, and an external turnover of 6.9 billion euros (2018), T-Systems is one of the world-leading cross-manufacturer digital service providers, with a European headquarters. To learn more, visit T-Systems.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

