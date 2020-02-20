Mattel Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement With Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free Franchise

Multi-category collection to arrive at retailers worldwide ahead of the anticipated May 2021 global theatrical release of the Spirit feature film

feature film New agreement builds on Mattel and Universal Brand Development’s existing licensing partnerships for Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Fast & Furious

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free, the hit Netflix TV series and upcoming feature film. Mattel’s licensing rights include dolls, role play, games and arts and crafts. The Mattel line will debut at retailers worldwide ahead of the global theatrical release of the feature film based on the property, expected to hit theaters in May 2021. This new agreement builds on Mattel and Universal Brand Development’s existing multi-year licensing partnerships for Illumination’s Minions, Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World and Fast & Furious.

“ DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free has captured the imaginations of children and families around the world,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Franchise Officer, Mattel. “ We have a strong partnership with the Universal team and track record of designing products that offer a deep connection to their characters and stories. We look forward to taking this to the next level with Spirit by bringing new innovation to the property through a full range of toys across multiple categories.”

“ DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free represents today’s generation of independent, adventurous girls and celebrates their love of horses and amazing friendships,” said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development. “ At the heart of the series is the connection between the girls and their horses, and Spirit uniquely and authentically owns that undeniable bond. Mattel’s innovative approach to product design and storytelling is like no other, and we’re excited to further expand upon our successful partnership with them to design toys that tap into this natural play pattern and inspire girls to live out the series in real-life.”

About Spirit Riding Free

An epic adventure about the unbreakable bond between a girl and a wild stallion, Spirit Riding Free is the next film in the popular motion picture and animated television series franchise from DreamWorks Animation. When headstrong Lucky Prescott is forced to move from her big city home to a small frontier town, she becomes a complete fish-out-of-water. But her life is changed forever when she makes new friends and forms an inseparable bond with a wild mustang named Spirit. When Spirit’s herd is captured by rustlers, the girls and their horses must undertake the adventure of a lifetime to save them. The new theatrical film is directed by Elaine Bogan (director, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Dragons: Race to the Edge) and is produced by Karen Foster (co-producer, How to Train Your Dragon). Ennio Torresan (head of story, Abominable and The Boss Baby) serves as co-director.

DreamWorks Animation Television’s Netflix original series, on which the film is based, was itself inspired by the 2002 Oscar®-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, narrated by Oscar®-winner Matt Damon. The Emmy-winning series launched in May 2017. Currently 52 episodes are available on the platform with more episodes and content scheduled in 2020.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls and The Boss Baby, and have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television business has quickly become one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the studio has garnered 25 Emmy® Awards since inception in 2013.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development’s core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company’s extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit universalbranddevelopment.com for more information.

