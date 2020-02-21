Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan Signs Overall Production and Development Deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands

Pact Covers Multiple Projects Being Developed with 101 Studios for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands And Their Content Studios, Including First Season of Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount Network

Paramount Network Orders Season Four of Sheridan’s Hit Series Yellowstone with Kevin Costner Before Season Three Premiere this Summer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands today announced an overall production and development deal with critically acclaimed, Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone. Sheridan’s deal covers multiple projects across Chris McCarthy’s portfolio, including projects for the newly created Entertainment & Youth Studios. David Glasser and 101 Studios will executive produce all projects under the deal. Keith Cox, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Studios, will oversee the projects.

Additionally, Paramount Network ordered a fourth season of Sheridan’s Yellowstone, the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. Season three of Yellowstone premieres this summer.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network’s most-watched scripted series ever and season two holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stars world-renowned actor and Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Sheridan’s deal also includes a first season of scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown, which the brand ordered in January 2020. Set in a small Michigan town centered on seven federal prisons, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the criminals, the cops, the prisoners and politicians who all have something at stake. The series comes from creator and executive producer Sheridan, along with co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon, executive producer David Glasser and production company 101 Studios.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (Nasdaq: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents. For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

About Paramount Network

Paramount Network is a premium entertainment destination that pushes the limits of storytelling with bold original scripted and non-scripted series. Inspired by over a century of cinema, Paramount Network is where today’s brightest stars bring the experience of the big screen to every screen with stories that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply personal. A subsidiary of ViacomCBS, Paramount Network has a global reach of 234 million households across 117 countries. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs visit Paramount Network’s press site at paramountnetwork.com/press and follow us on Twitter at @ParamountNetPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

