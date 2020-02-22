John Knox Village (JKV) is the First Senior Community in South Florida to Partner with MyndVR, Implementing Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality Solutions on Site

Demonstrations with residents, MyndVR and JKV staff at The Life Enrichment Center Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 1:00-3:30 PM

POMPANO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Knox Village, the award-winning, 52 year old life plan community in South Florida, announced a partnership today with MyndVR, the nation’s leading provider of virtual reality solutions for senior care communities. Together, they will be the first community to offer virtual reality solutions to seniors in South Florida. JKV was recently awarded with both the Pinnacle and Beacon awards by the International Council of Active Aging, which recognizes the community as a leader in wellness and lifestyle.

“John Knox Village is pleased to partner with MyndVR to bring state of the art virtual reality technology to our community,” said Monica McAfee, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer. “By embracing virtual reality, John Knox Village can provide residents with new means of engagement to support compassionate, empathetic interactions with staff, as well as a resource for holistic interventions.”

Guided by a mission that focuses on the well-being of the whole person – body, mind and spirit – John Knox Village allows seniors to plan for their future health care needs while enjoying all of their amenities, life-long learning programs and full range of services that promote wellness of mind, body and spirit. Virtual reality engagement is the latest extension of that offering, and will provide residents with physical comfort, the ability to indulge their curiosity, engage their minds and travel beyond their physical limitations.

“It’s more than entertainment,” said McAfee. “We believe this technology has therapeutic power. It provides a source of comfort and pain reduction that can calm, distract from and treat not only physical pain, but psychological pain and social isolation.”

MyndVR brings happiness and wellness to seniors by providing immersive virtual reality experiences revolving around meaningful content with a purpose. Their research shows virtual reality can improve the quality of life and engagement for seniors, and they continue to create content and experiences that empower seniors to learn, grow and indulge their curiosity.

“Virtual reality is one of the most engaging technologies currently being applied in senior living communities across the United States,” said Chris Brickler, Co-founder and CEO of MyndVR. “Our vast library of content allows caregivers to significantly improve their residents’ quality of life, lifting their spirits by virtually transporting them outside of their four walls of existence.”

The John Knox Village contract with MyndVR will be the first implementation of virtual reality in a continuing care life plan retirement community in South Florida. In addition to providing content, MyndVR comes with senior-friendly, MyndVR-branded Vive Focus headsets and a tablet so care partners can control the experience, as well as onsite and remote training and support.

About John Knox Village

Since 1967, John Knox Village has been providing a fulfilling, engaging and stress-free lifestyle with an all-inclusive full continuum of care from independent living and assisted living to short and long-term skilled nursing care. As a Life Care Community, John Knox Village allows realistic seniors to plan for their future health care needs while enjoying internationally-award winning amenities, life-long learning programs and full range of services that promote wellness of mind, body and spirit. Through unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles the team brings the unique John Knox Village experience to life every day for 1,000 residents.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults.

Media is encouraged to attend!



Please contact Samara Cooperberg, Vice President at (212)-220-3898, Samara@heraldpr.com

