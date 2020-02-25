Motorcycle Producer Trio for On Two Wheels and Throttle Out Join Comoto’s Family of Brands to Educate Today’s Riders and Inspire those of Tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comoto Holdings, parent company of leading moto enthusiast brands RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles, today announced the hires of visionary content producers Ari Henning, Zack Courts and Spenser Robert to the company’s content and media team.





After finishing a two-season run with their series Throttle Out on the MotorTrend network, and spending eight years between Motorcyclist Magazine and MotorTrend Group, Henning, Courts, and Robert will launch Comoto’s first Los Angeles-based media production team to bring their passion for motorcycling to enthusiasts worldwide.

“These guys have been creating successful content for the motorcycle community for a decade,” said Ken Murphy, CEO of Comoto Holdings. “We’re excited to expand this area of the company through Ari, Zack, and Spenser’s seasoned production talent and shared vision to create inspiring, valuable content for all types of riders.”

Henning and Courts will both join the Comoto Content and Media team as Media Lead and Editor and Robert as West Coast Production Manager. The content they produce, along with the rest of the content and media team, will be featured across RevZilla’s media platforms, including Common Tread, in a collaborative series of op-eds, bike tutorials, video content on moto tech and moto maintenance, bucket-list adventures, and much more.

“We are excited to join a team, deeply rooted in the industry, where we can continue the mission to get more people riding motorcycles,” said Robert. “The opportunity to work as a trio is critical to our success, and we are looking forward to combining our experience and creativity with incredible resources and support while working with great people, all to educate and inspire.”

Henning, Courts, and Robert will continue to work from the west coast in a new Comoto satellite office where they will be fully integrated into the company and spend time at the company’s headquarters in Philadelphia. “The new office will give Comoto a visible presence in the Southern California area, which has had a traditional stronghold on the motorcycle industry for decades,” said Murphy. “There’s no better time than now to plant our roots.”

This announcement comes weeks after Comoto’s acquisition of J&P Cycles, the industry’s largest omni-channel retailer of aftermarket products for the American V-Twin rider, positioning the company to become the definitive market leader in another robust segment of the powersports aftermarket-products industry.

