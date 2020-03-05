GALSNGEAR Announces Programming for 2020 NAB Show

— Includes in-depth panel discussions, new product demonstrations and professional networking events —

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GALSNGEAR, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters and Women in Film & Video (WIFV), will host multiple events April 19 – 22 as part of the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. #GALSNGEAR works to ensure women in media production gain visibility at industry events, access to the latest technology and high-level networking opportunities.

“We’re proud to partner with NAB to highlight female participation on NAB Show stages, sharing unique insights on leading trends and new technology that affect storytelling production, post-production and distribution,” said director/producer and #GALSNGEAR Founder Amy DeLouise.

The current schedule of events is as follows.

Tuesday, April 21:

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. – Networking coffee in the Central Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, hosted by Blackmagic Design.

– Networking coffee in the Central Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, hosted by Blackmagic Design. 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. – Panel discussion and equipment demonstrations broadcast on “NAB Show LIVE.” The broadcast will be co-hosted by Crowded TV Founder Adryenn Ashley and Amy DeLouise and will feature top industry experts from production, post, streaming, and more.

– Panel discussion and equipment demonstrations broadcast on “NAB Show LIVE.” The broadcast will be co-hosted by Crowded TV Founder Adryenn Ashley and Amy DeLouise and will feature top industry experts from production, post, streaming, and more. 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. – “Is Tech Changing Story?” A discussion of the impact of post-production, cloud and streaming technology on how audiences participate in content.

“It’s always exciting to see how well attended our #GALSNGEAR panels and networking events have been during NAB Show,” said WIFV President Robin Noonan-Price. “Our goal is to ensure women in media tech have a visible and strong presence at such an important industry event.”

#GALSNGEAR events at NAB Show last year drew top attendance, with the livestream on “NAB Show LIVE” garnering thousands of viewers spanning 180 countries. The #GALSNGEAR hashtag gained 21 million impressions in just three days during the conference.

