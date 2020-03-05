JVC Professional Introduces HEVC Encoder For Connected Cam Series At NAB 2020

Plug-in H.265 Module Increases Streaming Efficiency by 50%

WAYNE, NJ, MARCH 5, 2020 – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, debuts its new KA-EN200G H.265/HEVC Encoder at this year’s NAB show (Booth C4417). Designed to deliver higher quality, lower bit-rate streaming, the plug-in H.265/HEVC module provides add-on value for the company’s CONNECTED CAM series, which includes the GY-HC900, GY-HC500 and GY-HC550 camcorders.

The JVC module fits into the expansion slot of any model within the CONNECTED CAM line of camcorders for quick and easy HD streaming using the H.265/HEVC codec. Owing to its higher level of efficiency, High Efficiency Video Compression (HEVC) is an improvement over the widely used H.264/AVC compression standard. This results in higher quality images with reduced bandwidth—up to 50 percent savings—and allows producers to use 10-bit 4:2:2 rather than typical 8-bit 4:2:0 sampling.

“As the video landscape continues to develop, we are looking ahead to the evolution of the HEVC standard,” says Edgar Shane, General Manager, Engineering, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp. “JVC remains ahead of emerging trends and evolving technologies, focusing on smarter engineering solutions for broadcast and streaming professionals. We recognize that HEVC offers many advantages over the H.264/AVC compression standard. By offering this new plug-in module, JVC allows its customers to future-proof the investment they’ve made in JVC’s CONNECTED CAM line.”

CONNECTED CAM camcorders are designed to optimize both video recording and IP performance. All 500 and 900 models provide reliable 1080p streaming and SMPTE 2022 error correction. Selected models also add Zixi™ error correction with FEC, ARQ and adaptive bitrate for reliable transmission. CONNECTED CAM’s built-in streaming encoders with LAN/Wi-Fi connectivity provide broadcast-quality video-over-IP directly from the camera – no backpacks or encoders are needed.

JVC is renowned for having introduced the industry’s first professional camera with built-in FTP and Wi-Fi connectivity. Since then, news-over-IP has become a reality, and live streaming has become more sophisticated. JVC continues its commitment to improving its IP performance by extending its product lines. With its catalog of affordable cameras and system components, JVC has created the most resilient IP video transport solutions that can be scaled to fit the needs of any production facility. This includes everything from broadcast news to PEG channels and houses of worship.

The KA-EN200G is currently available with an MSRP of $1,250.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment, as well as D-ILA front projection systems. For more information, visit JVC's website at http://pro.jvc.com or call (800) 582 5825.






