Samsung Awards 20 Schools for Tackling Mental Health, Climate Change and More in its $3 Million STEM Competition

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., announced the 20 National Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to inspire change in their communities. Each National Finalist school will receive $50,000* in Samsung technology and classroom supplies, and a trip to New York City to pitch their project to a panel of judges to compete for the grand prize.

For the past few months, hundreds of students from every corner of the country have been building prototypes, apps, machines and more, to address some of the most pressing challenges in their local communities. Tackling issues ranging from sustainability to climate change, the 20 classrooms selected as National Finalists in this year’s contest are shining a light on topics of national importance from the perspective of students who face them at the community level on a daily basis. In celebration of the 10th anniversary, Samsung increased the prize pool by $1 million and awarded twice as many schools the title of National Finalist.

“The world of technology has evolved rapidly over the last decade but the ability to think outside the box and approach problems from new angles continues to be a critical skillset for the next generation. Ten years ago, Solve for Tomorrow set out to inspire students through bridging STEM and social impact, and this year’s National Finalists are addressing our nation’s biggest challenges head-on,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, our guiding vision is ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ through which we are committed to fostering the education of future generations and are ensuring they’re prepared to develop creative solutions in this technology-driven world thanks to the problem-based learning model Solve for Tomorrow promotes.”

Student representatives from the 20 National Finalist schools will travel to New York City to pitch their projects to a panel of judges in the quest to be named one of five National Grand Prize Winners. These five schools will receive $100,000* in technology and classroom supplies for their school along with a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.

The general public will also elect one Community Choice Winner from the pool of National Finalists to receive an additional $10,000* in Samsung technology for their school. Anyone throughout the country can vote online for their favorite school and project. To participate, simply view the videos on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow website and cast your vote. Voting is permitted once a day until 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, March 30, 2020.

2019-2020 National Finalists:

School City, State STEM Project Video George Junior High School Springdale, Arkansas Created a therapeutic virtual reality experience to relieve the symptoms for veterans or other amputees that suffer from limb pain. https://youtu.be/6btVqRCvp6k North Pole Middle School North Pole, Alaska Created a wearable device for students with ADHD to help mitigate distractions and keep them engaged in learning. https://youtu.be/KH1fhvSNxDc Blue Ridge Junior High School Lakeside, Arizona Designed a sensor for water catchment tanks to provide wildlife with water as the southwestern U.S. continues to face ongoing drought. https://youtu.be/_OmOGNkG12o Dougherty Valley High School San Ramon, California Designed a device to detect and relay information of potential wildfires to local fire departments to help prevent fires, save lives, and reduce carbon emissions. https://youtu.be/fUeVcKvz0wM Chawanakee Academy Charter School O’Neals, California Created a smart mask to protect local residents affected by poor air quality from wildfires. https://youtu.be/PZG7y7Qs0pw Newark Charter School Newark, Delaware Created a backpack clip to share real-time alerts with students in case of an intruder or fire in the school. https://youtu.be/H_LCBb6KerY Downtown Doral Charter Upper School Doral, Florida Designed a device to detect sediment build-up in local drains and alert with local officials to help prevent future flooding. https://youtu.be/25euu95-u9Y Center Grove High School Greenwood, Indiana Developed low-cost wall insulation to help families in mobile homes stay warm and lower their energy costs. https://youtu.be/R4sB2GD0LNc Goddard High School Goddard, Kansas Created a safe lock notification system to alert owners of unauthorized and attempted access to gun safes. https://youtu.be/4fAuUt_166Y Ashland Middle School Ashland, Kentucky Designed a device to help mobility-impaired students escape a multi-level building in a fire, and an app to alert school officials of their location. https://youtu.be/p3XbqBY-Pp8 North Carolina School of Science and Math Durham, North Carolina Developed an app that uses AI to help people identify recyclables and waste to reduce contamination at recycling sites. https://youtu.be/Sq2Wf0FYFUA Northern Cass School Hunter, North Dakota Designed a carbon monoxide detector that can be affixed to smartphones to alert residents of high levels wherever they go. https://youtu.be/sDJtbdFPzCA Belleville High School Belleville, New Jersey Developed an app to identify lead ions in water to help prevent lead poisoning. https://youtu.be/g_B-ONQR1PA Edward C. Reed High School Sparks, Nevada Developed an app and device to help calm students when they are feeling anxious. https://youtu.be/8xDRiwTVL8s Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Math New York, New York Designed a smart helmet and bicycle system to provide real-time information to cyclists about their surroundings to make biking safer. https://youtu.be/Eu40zmpyM5c Liberty Avenue Middle School Brooklyn, New York Created a sensor for vaping devices to test harmful additives and an app to provide education and cessation information. https://youtu.be/-FcuNhc56Ro Fairfield High School Fairfield, Ohio Developed a device and app to reduce the risk of pediatric heat stroke by immediately alerting car owners when a child is left inside of a vehicle. https://youtu.be/ZHH_xILdO9o Central Magnet School Murfreesboro, Tennessee Designed an app to monitor driving distractions and help drivers improve their driving habits. https://youtu.be/JtZNTsKtKag Loudoun Valley High School Purcellville, Virginia Designed a smart stop sign to help prevent rolling stops and ensure pedestrian safety. https://youtu.be/X5Xz0OgIZzk Omro High School Omro, Wisconsin Built a robot to better measure ice thickness and keep winter enthusiasts safe on the ice. https://youtu.be/ceaclmx6aGw

Launched in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow is a unique competition that encourages innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to discover and nurture social innovation ideas aimed at resolving society’s most pressing problems. Since its inception, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has awarded $15 million in Samsung technology and classroom materials to more than 2,200 public schools in the United States.

To learn more about the National Finalists, please visit www.samsung.com/solve or follow the contest on Instagram @SolveForTomorrow. For official rules and judging criteria, click here.

*$3 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.

**Includes all 50 states. Schools from Maryland and Washington, D.C. were eligible for the Maryland/D.C. National Finalist award.

