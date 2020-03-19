Liberty Media Corporation Announces Full Repayment of Live Nation Margin Loan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) today announced that is has fully repaid the Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) margin loan using a portion of cash on hand. With the payment of $130 million, there are no margin or other price triggers that could require a sale of the underlying stock. Liberty Media owns approximately 69.6 million shares of Live Nation common stock.

