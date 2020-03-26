HITN Launches Content and Services to Help Hispanic Families Cope with the Coronavirus Threat

HITN’s Vida y Salud brand has taken action in the face of the emergency caused by the rise of the coronavirus, providing educational resources, reliable information and advisory services in real time to Spanish-speaking families in the U.S. and in Latin America

HITN announced that it has launched a full-scale effort to provide Hispanic families with information, resources and services that may help them navigate through the COVID-19 global pandemic. These efforts are led by HITN's health and wellness brand, Vida y Salud, and include information on its website, daily television block, newsletters and social media accounts. In addition, HITN Television is broadcasting special messages and public service announcements throughout its programming.

“The most useful and practical thing that we can do as a multimedia company is to raise awareness and provide content and services that help keep our audience and their families safe, informed and even entertained in these difficult times of uncertainty and fear,” said Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at HITN.

The first part of the campaign is the adoption of the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (“I’m staying home”) campaign. Through this simple message, adapted from the viral European experience, HITN is continuously reminding viewers that the best way to reduce the transmission of the virus is staying at home and avoiding physical social interaction.

To maintain viewers informed about the progression of the emergency, HITN has partnered with The Health Channel (a South Florida PBS service) to produce daily news briefs that are broadcast at the top of the hour, every hour, during primetime. The reports called “Coronavirus en Tiempo Real” (Coronavirus in real-time), are also shared with national Hispanic cable networks Vme and Mexicanal, and through several digital outlets.

The site VidaySalud.com has also created a robust microsite that provides the latest information and recommendations from the CDC about the condition and its management in Spanish-language. The site is complemented by newsletters sent directly to the subscribers’ emails and by several daily posts in social media. For Latin America, VidaySalud.com is also offering a free live chat with medical experts and psychologists who provide users with general information that may help them respond about the situation.

“HITN has activated all of its digital properties to provide information and guidance during these critical times. Our high levels of reach and position are allowing us to connect with the audience in an active and meaningful way”, said Maximiliano Vaccaro, Vice President of Digital Services for HITN.

In addition, HITN.TV, the channel’s website, is offering special content dedicated to helping viewers stay active and relaxed while at home or under quarantine, including exercise, yoga, and meditation programs, as well as creative ideas that include activities to do with the whole family without leaving home.

“It is quite evident that our viewers have heeded the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa call and are enjoying the high-quality programming HITN offers Hispanic families. This adds up to what we have been observing over the last several months, where the network’s numbers have been on a consistent uptrend, week after week out-performing itself, delivering the highest Total day numbers HITN has seen in the history of its measurement, especially during Prime time. With top programs like Al Descubierto, Tesoros de Asia, Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill, Centro Médico, and Historia de la vida, among many more, Hispanic families continue to prove that HITN is the network of choice for entertaining and educational content in Spanish,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN.

For more information on HITN’s coronavirus campaign visit: https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/cbOI8xNA-TlEIfZWJ

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

