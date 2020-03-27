Nickelodeon Presents #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, Hosted by Actress Kristen Bell

Hour-Long Special Offering Kid’s-Eye View of Life During COVID-19 Premieres Monday, March 30, at 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

TV Event Includes Performance by Alicia Keys and Celebrity Contributions

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon will present #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special offering a kid’s-eye view of life today amid COVID-19, on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by actress Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen, Veronica Mars) and featuring a performance by Alicia Keys, the special will directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.

With host Bell and all guests connecting via video from locations across the U.S., the taped special will also include Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), as well as appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Ciara and Russell Wilson, among others.

Said Bell, “It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected. I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall is part of Nickelodeon’s overall global, multiplatform prosocial initiative #KidsTogether, which launched on March 18, and uses Nick’s most popular characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and also ideas for activities to do together while in the home. Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies, The Casagrandes, and more, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on a central online destination, NickHelps.com. A brief discussion guide for #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will also be available on NickHelps.com following the premiere of the special.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

