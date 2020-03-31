COVID-19: Strategy Analytics Assesses the Long-Term Impacts of the Pandemic on Consumer Purchasing Preferences

New Methods Needed to Develop “Try-Before-You-Buy” Culture In Consumers’ Homes

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the world attempts to navigate the current pandemic, there is a level of unparalleled uncertainty. Consumer behavior is changing in key ways. A new report from the User Experience Strategies Service (UXS) at Strategy Analytics has examined the likely long-term impact of the pandemic on consumer purchasing preferences. Focus needs to shift to alternative ways of showcasing products to allow consumers to experience products and services outside the store as much as possible.





Key report findings include:

The pandemic will have long-term impacts on what consumers want to purchase as well as how they purchase them. In addition to the inevitable increased use of delivery services for grocery and food, alternative shopping experiences such as Amazon Go’s contactless shopping experience – where consumers do not have to proceed through a checkout experience – will also see a boost in popularity.

For consumer electronics, where some devices such as smartphones are typically sold more on ‘in-hand’ experience, this pandemic presents a more challenging situation as consumers’ are less inclined to handle in-store displays.

Focus needs to shift to alternative ways of showcasing products. Previous Strategy Analytics research has shown that try-before-you-buy is a key use case for foldable phones and augmented reality. Consumers will need to be able to experience products and services outside the store as much as possible.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research and report author commented, “Currently we are still in the very beginning of this pandemic, and the length of breadth of it will greatly determine the long-term impacts on how consumers use technology in the post COVID-19 world. Based on the current situation, we would expect some long-term changes in consumer preferences.”

Added Kevin Nolan, VP, UXIP, “Consumers will likely gravitate even more to try out new devices from home and augmented reality, conversational UIs, and other interaction methods will need to be further developed to support this.”

#SA_UX

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

About User Experience Strategies (UXS)

Analyzing UX innovation opportunities in wireless, smart home, and other emerging technologies, UXS forms part of the User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) at Strategy Analytics. Focusing on user behaviors, motivations and interests across multiple consumer verticals, UXIP helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences through both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities. With our extensive expertise in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions, UXIP’s research methodologies allow strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies. Providing actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations, UXIP is a leading supplier of consumer knowledge to the technology industry. Click here for more information.

Contacts

US Contact:



Chris Schreiner, +1 617 614 0713



cschreiner@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact:



Diane O’Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669



doneill@strategyanalytics.com