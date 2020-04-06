H Code Partners with PubMatic to Extend Reach to All Hispanics by 10x

By integrating its proprietary data with PubMatic’s Audience Encore solution, H Code empowers programmatic buyers to target every Hispanic audience segment and reach acculturated Hispanics in English-language environments at a higher scale than ever before

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H Code, the only advertising entity reaching the U.S. Hispanic market at scale digitally, announces the premier solution for executing scaled programmatic campaigns that reach all U.S. Hispanics with digital advertising technology company PubMatic. Through PubMatic’s newly launched Audience Encore, H Code will layer its first party dataset of 32MM Hispanic users and 40+ proprietary Hispanic audience segments over PubMatic’s high-performing inventory of 10,000+ publishers in order to extend reach of acculturated Hispanic audiences in English-language environments using programmatic pipes.

“Being able to break through challenges surrounding acculturation is the next major area of opportunity for brands and publishers as the USH population grows and evolves,” said Parker Morse, CEO & Founder of H Code. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this level of reach to ensure that this audience is being served effectively and at scale — and our partnership with PubMatic will allow us to deliver stronger on that initiative.”

The traditional modes of advertising to U.S. Hispanics focus primarily on delivering Spanish-language content, but fall short of navigating the nuances of acculturation within this audience and adjusting outreach and messaging accordingly. Through this new offering, H Code is able to help programmatic buyers reach acculturated USH segments on a wider scale and with higher precision previously not possible. This new solution allows programmatic buyers to deliver their media campaigns to all USH segments at a scale 10x greater than before, helping solve challenges associated with reach when trying to connect with U.S. Hispanics programmatically.

“Companies have long struggled with identifying the distinctions that exist within the cultural landscape of the Hispanic community and have faced challenges with tailoring communications that serve their disparate needs and preferences. By joining forces with PubMatic, we’re now in a position to address those challenges head-on,” says Mark Murrin, Vice President of Business Development at H Code.

Through this partnership, brands and advertisers will gain the ability to leverage exclusive Hispanic audience data and premium inventory to deliver their campaigns programmatically across ad formats and outside of traditional Spanish-language channels, ensuring high performance and control across their initiatives.

“We’re excited to have H Code join as a partner on our new solution that will allow marketers and data owners to target the USH market with higher accuracy and relevancy,” said Alex DeSanctis, Vice President of Audience Solutions at PubMatic. “This audience is particularly valuable to our customers, and H Code is the best resource to allow us to optimize our offerings in that space.”

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code is the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S. The company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with U.S. Hispanics online across all channels. It reaches this coveted audience at scale through digital and integrated campaigns that bring together targetable data, exclusive inventory, impactful creative, branded content, and more. Through H Code, brands can more effectively reach and influence Hispanics than with any other partner in the Hispanic market. Key clients include Disney Theatrical, Toyota, General Mills, Target, Walmart, Delta Air Lines, Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Clorox, Sprint, and USPS.

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and nine data centers worldwide.

