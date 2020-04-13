Groundbreaking Virtual EMS Training Application Now Available

Intuitive case authoring tool gives educators complete control of their content – no classroom required

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elearning–Online virtual EMS training company VRpatients™ announced today the launch of its new application featuring the EMS industry’s first case authoring tool giving educators complete control of their content.





VRpatients™ immerses EMS students and practitioners into clinical case scenarios, where they can interview, assess, diagnose and treat patients in real-time. This gives educators indisputable insight into the medic’s critical thinking skills and competency for actual patient care in the field.

“VRpatients™ is truly an immersive learning experience that awakens a first responder’s intellect, heightens their senses, even induces stress,” said Duane Ginder, EMT-P, Education Director of VRpatients™. “It’s truly the closest you can come to real life training without real life consequences,” he added.

Available online or in full virtual reality using VR headset, VRpatients™ is totally unique to the EMS industry. Its diverse library of realistic patient avatars and frequently encountered environments brings every aspect of patient care to life. In addition, its intuitive case authoring tool provides a comprehensive toolset of educational parameters. This gives educators the flexibility to modify the patient, scene, or clinical conditions in a matter of minutes. Users react to the chosen course of treatment in real-time, providing a consistent experience from user to user. Trainers, in turn, gain the ability to objectively assess the clinical competency and preparedness of the medic.

“VRpatients™ bridges the gap between the classroom and the field,” said Jason Marquez, President, First Response Training Group. “This application builds critical thinking skills much faster than traditional classroom training while providing a consistent experience from user to user.”

Research shows experiential immersion evokes real emotion and stress by simulating the many unknowns first responders face every day. This helps better prepare the student practitioner for the field, while aiding in knowledge retention.

“Practical simulation has always been in a classroom with a mannequin,” said Kyle Durjan, Firefighter/EMT. “Virtual reality immerses you into the scene, so you can get a realistic picture of what you’re actually walking into. Is the home clean? Does the patient live by himself? You don’t have to be prompted about the scene. You can visually assess it immediately,” he added.

For more information or to request a demo, email contact@vrpatients.com.

About VRpatients™:

Founded in 2018, VRpatients™ is a physiologically based EMS clinical training application that immerses users into virtual clinical case scenarios where they can interview, assess, diagnose and treat patients in real-time. Available through an online platform or in full immersion using a VR headset, VRpatients™ gives educators and trainers indisputable insight into the medic’s critical thinking skills and competency for patient care in the field. It’s real life training without real life consequences. Visit www.vrpatients.com for more information.

Contacts

Heather Martin, 513.607.0066