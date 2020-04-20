Amobee Names Jack Bamberger Chief Commercial Officer

Global Converged Advertising Technology Company Expands Executive Leadership Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amobee, a global advertising technology company, today announced the appointment of Jack Bamberger as Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly expanded role, based in New York City, Bamberger will lead enterprise platform, television, social and email sales; marketing; business development; data and analytics as well as solutions specialists and report to Chief Executive Officer, Samba Natarajan.

Bamberger joins Amobee from Verizon Media, where he most recently served as Vice President of Global Partnerships, leading all global agency partnerships, global investment partnerships as well as global solutions and global accounts. In that capacity, Bamberger was responsible for strategically driving growth with the largest enterprise customers through global and regional technology, data, media and content partnerships.

“We are fortunate to have a leader with Jack’s experience and unique mix of deep digital and traditional media expertise as we move into the next, important chapter of growth for Amobee,” says Samba Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer at Amobee. “With his meaningful senior relationships at top media and technology companies, global brands and agencies and social media innovators, Jack will help take Amobee to new heights globally.”

“I strongly believe that the advertising and agency industry is hungry for game-changing solutions which can transform their businesses, while at the same time dramatically improving efficiencies to drive better business outcomes,” said Bamberger. “The more time I spent with the Amobee team, the more impressed I was with Amobee’s product offering and vision as well as with the depth, breadth and value of its comprehensive data-driven capabilities—from linear and connected TV to social, mobile and desktop—all on a single platform. I truly can’t wait to begin having discussions about how Amobee can help provide value in transforming the industry while improving marketing effectiveness with the best and most innovative marketing and agency leaders across the globe.”

Prior to joining Verizon Media / AOL, Bamberger served as President of Digital, North America at MEC (WPP / GroupM), leading the company across digital, social, search, mobile and emerging platforms. Additionally, he has held leadership roles at Dentsu, Meredith Corporation, Time Warner and Interpublic Group.

In addition, Bamberger currently serves on the boards of EFFIE Worldwide and New York Theatre Workshop, and previously served on the boards of the Ad Council, American Advertising Federation, the IAB Digital Video Center of Excellence, as a Founding Board Member of the IAB Digital Content NewFronts and NATPE. Bamberger graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Amobee has been working closely with media owners, advertisers, agencies, partners and prospects to help them navigate the many challenges the situation presents, from adapting their current spend to planning for the day when social distancing rules are eased. From its Brand Intelligence tool, which reveals consumer sentiment about brands and products, to its Dynamic Allocation solution, which tells brands when their products are out of stock in various regions, Amobee provides sophisticated solutions and offers strategic, consultative assistance that help advertisers adapt their strategies and develop new best practices for the new reality at hand.

In addition, Amobee is dedicated to keeping the public informed during the global pandemic to the measures they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus and has partnered with a wide swath of industry players to launch a PSA campaign directing the public to the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control for factual news and information.

Amobee also remains committed to hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry. The company is actively recruiting for key sales, account management, product and engineering roles. To learn more about career opportunities and employee benefits, please visit Amobee’s careers page.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms report, Amobee provides clients with solutions to drive results in any format across any screen to better reach desired audiences and business results. Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world.

About Amobee

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

