WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WOW–WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 876-9173 with the conference ID number WOWQ120.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 4, 2020, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until May 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 839-2485.

