NAB Show Express Exhibitor Profiles: 24i to Digital Bedrock

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nabshowexpress–NAB Show Express takes place virtually May 13-14, 2020. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NAB Show Express.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: 24i

Stock Ticker: AMO

Stock Exchange: LSE – London Stock Exchange

24i is the Video Experience Company. We are continuously innovating to deliver the next generation of applications, interfaces and experiences demanded by discerning content owners, broadcasters, and Pay TV operators. We get it. Video is compelling, so the way you access it must be equally engaging.

Our award-winning Video Experience Platform and portfolio of solutions and services power pay TV, OTT and direct-to-consumer video services of successful entertainment brands around the world. 24i embodies the Dutch spirit – we work hard, innovate and explore. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Brno, Helsinki and Madrid, 24i is a group company of Amino Technologies plc.

Company: 7Mountains

DiNA is a storytelling tool for journalists and editors that is built with modern, web based technology and with the end-user in mind. DiNA is disrupting the traditional newsroom market with offering a journalist tool that is 100% cloud based and built for collaboration between departments, built for sharing, for using AI technology to empower the journalist and with a story centric approach. DiNA is part of Fonn Group, a technology group headquartered in Media City Bergen, Norway and with an office in New York, USA.

Company: A.C. Lighting Inc.

A.C. Lighting Inc. is a value-added distributor of stage and event lighting. With distribution in North America, they provide a range of world-class products including Chroma-Q, Vista by Chroma-Q, Manfrotto and Avenger, PROLIGHTS, Luminex, LumenRadio, Follow-Me, Prolyte, and Jands.

Company: AbelCine

AbelCine provides cinematic gear, services and solutions to content creators across all forms of production and broadcast. We help match the best acquisition technology to our clients’ creative, technical and budgetary objectives, through equipment rental, sales, integration, education and specialized tech services. Our primary technology focus is cameras, lensing, monitoring, lighting, integrated studio solutions, cinematic multi-cam, mobile broadcast, post and media management solutions.

Company: ActusDigital

ActusDigital provides broadcast compliance and media intelligence platform for various application: Compliance solution that records from any input such as: TS/IP, SMPTE, SDI, ASI, ATSC, QAM, HDMI, HLS, MEPG-DASH etc and complies with all the regulatory requirements such as monitoring, closed caption, SCTE, audio tracks, subtitles, NAVE, Loudness, OTT monitoring etc. Additionally, the platform includes clips creation and export to social media for content re-purposing, technical alerts and TS analysis, rating and competitive analysis, multiviewer solution, AI options such as speech to text and automatic ads detection. For more information: www.actusdigital.com.

Company: ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.adva.com.

Company: Advantech Corporation

Stock Ticker: 2395.TW

Stock Exchange: TSE – Taiwan Stock Exchange

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA video solutions are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile and 360° virtual reality (VR) video. Advantech’s standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers.

Company: AIC INC.

AIC is a leading provider of both OEM/ODM and COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) and server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC’s products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with over 20 years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC has offices and operations throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.

Company: Alpha US Technology INC

AlphaOTT is a Miami based software corporation specialized in IPTV/OTT solutions. With over 20 years of experience in IPTV, OTT, Streaming, and Software development, we offer ISP and Telcos a true End-to-End solution. Our solution includes AlphaOTT Middleware CMS software, AlphaOTT Mediaserver software, AlphaOTT DRM integration, AlphaOTT Billing integration to be deployed in your IPTV/OTT project. Today our AlphaOTT solutions are used by ISP Operators in +20 countries with over 5 million subscribers using our technology. Contact us at sales@alphaott.com to start your IPTV Project today!

Company: Anevia

Stock Ticker: ALANV

Stock Exchange: BOURSE – Euronext Paris

Anevia provides innovative OTT and IPTV multiscreen software solutions for delivering live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video-on-demand services. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy TV anywhere, anytime and on any screen – including 4K UHD content. We also enable monetisation with solutions for DAI and targeted channels. Telecom and pay-TV operators and TV broadcasters worldwide have adopted these solutions. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market. See www.anevia.com.

Company: Appear TV

Appear’s product portfolio cover the entire value chain of professional video delivery. A conscious choice of combining hardware with software ensures optimal performance, regardless of market. Our hardware is modular, hot-swappable, space and power-efficient, and features Appear patented redundancy. Our software operates on COTS servers, ensuring an open future-proof architecture that can be deployed on dedicated servers or in an open cloud environment.

Company: Applicaster

Applicaster’s SaaS app management platform includes everything you need to develop and manage the lifecycle of direct-to-consumer apps across mobile, OTT and connected TV devices. Our unique platform approach reduces your time to market and minimizes risk, while maximizing the ROI on your investment. Get access to best-of-breed technologies via our marketplace and build the solution that’s right for your audience, your budget, and your content. With offices around the world, and hundreds of apps delivered, Applicaster customers include DirecTV, WGN, ProSiebenSat.1, Televisa, FOX TV Stations and many more. Our app management platform supports iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, LG and Samsung Smart TV.

Company: Arvato Systems

About Arvato Systems Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 2,700 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge and focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes and take on IT systems operation and support. As a part of the Bertelsmann-owned Arvato network, we have the unique capability to work across the entire value chain. Our business relationships are personal; we work with our clients as partners, so that together we can achieve long-term success. arvato-systems.com Custom-tailored Arvato Systems solutions for Asset Management, Workgroup Editing, Program & Rights Management, and Content Monetization enhanced by marketing and enterprise solutions are in use today in more than 30 countries. Visit our joined booth with our colleagues from Vidispine to see our latest innovations.

Company: artec technologies AG

Stock Exchange: GER – Xetra Stock Exchange

The listed company (A6T) artec technologies AG from Diepholz/Germany was founded in 2000 by Thomas Hoffmann and Ingo Hoffmann and develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and the Internet. Since 2000, customers have been using the product platforms MULTIEYE® for video surveillance and security and XENTAURIX® for media/broadcast applications for monitoring, streaming, recording and analysis of TV, radio and web livestream content. artec offers its customers a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) both for the standard products and the special developments.

Company: ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader in the digital era. It is the world’s top 3 consumer laptop manufacturer and the maker of the world’s best-selling and most award-winning motherboards. ASUS has a strong presence in over 50 countries around the world, and has offices in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, the Americas, and South Africa.

Company: ATEME

Stock Ticker: 12.12 EUR

Stock Exchange: BOURSE – Euronext Paris

ATEME designs software video compression solutions to enable innovative live or on-demand video delivery services while preserving picture quality. We provide codec solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV, and OTT, enabling content providers, service providers, and new media to lower the total cost of video transmission from acquisition to delivery. Leveraging a task force of close to 300 people over 20 countries, we serve the leading Content Owners, Broadcasters, Stations, MVPDs and OTT pure players. Our mission is to help our customers to transform their video delivery. Many customers deploy our solution to lower the total cost of ownership of video transmission and leverage broadcast-broadband convergence. Engineers comprise three-quarters of our staff. We are involved in all relevant standards activities and many research projects. Therefore, we can provide customers with state-of-the-art video technologies like HEVC/ AV1, 4K and all flavors of HDR.

Company: ATEMPO

Atempo is a leading independent European-based software vendor with an established global presence providing solutions to protect, store, move and recover mission-critical data sets for thousands of companies worldwide. Atempo has a breadth of experience in the M&E industry: many film studios and postproduction facilities rely on Miria’s expertise to archive, backup, move and store significant data volumes. Miria also delivers fast and reliable file migration between different storages. Atempo is headquartered in Paris with an established network of partners, integrators and Managed Services Providers.

Company: ATEN Technology, Inc.

Stock Ticker: TWSE: 6277

Stock Exchange: TSE – Taiwan Stock Exchange

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO and Intelligent Power solutions ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 640+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide. “Simply Better Connections” has been at the heart of ATEN for over 40 years, which keeps driving ATEN to make better connections, efficiently and seamlessly. For more information, please visit www.aten.com

Company: Audio-Technica U.S., Inc.

Audio-Technica, celebrating over 50 years of audio excellence worldwide, is a leading innovator in transducer technology. Renowned for the design and manufacture of high-quality audio products, the company offers a complete range of wired and wireless microphones, professional headphones and audio accessories for every live-sound, recording, broadcast and installed-sound need.

Company: AVer Information Inc.

AVer is an award-winning provider of video and collaboration solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. Our Pro AV product portfolio includes cutting-edge Auto Tracking PTZ Live Streaming cameras to serve any presentation, training or lecture environments. The cameras are uniquely designed for high performance, quality and cost efficiency without the need for a professional camera operator. We strive to provide industry leading product quality, service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. Visit pro.averusa.com

Company: axle ai

axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple video search software. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with software that’s easy to install, use and afford. New this spring from axle ai is ascribe.ai, a free app for transcription that features direct Dropbox and Premiere Pro integration, as well as working with your local media. Download the app for a free hour of transcription (and more hours at under $2 per hour) at ascribe.ai.

Company: b<>com

A technology pioneer and provider for companies that want to digitally boost their competitive edge, b<>com addresses several industries: culture & creation, digital infrastructures, health, defence and industry 4.0. Its laboratories bring together talented people from a variety of disciplines and cultures in areas like artificial intelligence, immersive video and audio, content protection, 5G networks, the Internet of Things, and cognitive technologies. b<>com’s researchers and engineers, drawn from the ranks of industry and academia, work at its Rennes campus and at its sites in Paris, Brest, and Lannion. Thanks to its world-class engineering team, its technology platforms, and its unique mix of scientific and industrial knowhow, b<>com offers its clients technology solutions that give them invaluable competitive edge.

Company: BaishanCloud North America Corporation

Founded in April 2015, BaishanCloud (Baishan) is a leading global cloud data service provider specializing in cross-border content delivery and edge security. Baishan’s cloud product suite is comprised of cloud delivery, cloud streaming, dynamic acceleration and cloud edge security. Baishan has experienced rapid business growth since its inception and its innovative cloud products have gained considerable traction in the marketplace. While serving over 600 clients globally, Baishan is now recognized as a trusted and preferred provider of cloud data services by leading Internet companies, SMEs and MNCs. Baishan now has 7 offices and R&D centers globally.

Company: Baron

Elevate your weather above the competition, win ratings and drive revenue with the Baron Experience. Baron’s innovative weather products include exclusive data, precision hand tracking, digital solutions, and fully integrated traffic information, all presented with visually stunning displays, including 3d, that command viewers’ attention. Baron provides the best user experience in the industry with unrivaled 24/7 customer support from degreed meteorologists, and the training to ensure you get the most from your investment. Tell more engaging weather stories while reducing workload with fresh and timely graphics and explainer graphics delivered daily. See what the Baron Experience can do for you.

Company: BBright

BBright brings visionary solutions and products to the professional video industry. BBright company focuses on rapid market transitions around 4K – Ultra HD, HEVC, multiscreen and content delinearization. BBright develops high-end 4K and HEVC software-based technologies running on broadcast-grade appliances such as live Ingest & Replay Playout servers (baseband or transport stream), professional Decoders and reference Test and QC systems for the Ultra HD video ecosystem. BBright serves various customers worldwide which are broadcast equipment manufacturers, 4K content vendors, video network operators (satellite, terrestrial), telco operators (IPTV) and public or private TV channels.

Company: Belden

Stock Ticker: BDC

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Belden is a global leader in signal transmission and security solutions for mission-critical applications in enterprise and industrial markets. Our customers across all our brands can rely on what we build to outperform and outlast in the most demanding conditions, and they know that we’ll support them with uncompromising and responsive service.

Company: Bluefish444

Web: bluefish444.com

Bluefish444, known as the Professionals’ Choice for over 20 years, is the manufacturer of the professional video industry’s highest quality video I/O interface cards, centralised ingest appliances, live production, archival & streaming software and signal converters. Bluefish products are deployed globally throughout the broadcast, post-production, live event and entertainment, proAV, corporate, military, government, medical and education markets. KRONOS and Epoch video cards support interfaces for 4K/UHD SDI, ASI, HDMI and Video Over IP I/O and are widely integrated by 3rd-party developers and OEMs via the cross-platform Windows, Linux and macOS SDK.

Company: Boland Communications

For almost Twenty Years, Boland has been creating high quality, professional broadcast monitors for film, television, aviation, and specialty needs. We are constantly pushing the LCD / monitor boundaries in new technology, outfitting our LCD monitors with the widest color gamut and ultra deep blacks. Red, green, and blue stability is guaranteed by All-Digital 10-bit Processing. Whether you are in need of a field monitor that is color critical, a low cost SDI monitor for simple confidence monitoring, or a 4K-HDR broadcast monitor with built-in waveform, vector scope, and audio meters, Boland is proud to offer all of these options (and more).Mention Code 2020 to receive a discount on your order!

Company: Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies creates advanced solutions for protecting service quality in the digital media and telecommunications industries. The company’s award-winning monitoring/analysis systems, intelligent switchers and virtual environments help deliver over 20,000 channels to more than 900 million subscribers in 94 countries. From Production, OTT, Head-end environments through to microanalytics in the home network, Bridge Technologies offers patented innovation and true end-to-end transparency.

Company: Broadcast Bionics

Broadcast Bionics are developers of Bionic Talkshow, Bionic Social, Bionic Director and Bionic Contest, the industry standard in exceptional audience engagement and communication for Radio and TV. New for NAB 2020 are Caller One & Camera One, Talkshow and Visualisation products for the single station. Also Bionic Table a simple, intuitive studio solution for use in more creative production spaces or as an all in one solution for those making podcasts. As a global leader in software development and hardware distribution, Bionic’s unique relationship with the world’s leading broadcasters and suppliers enables Bionics to innovate products and provide services which have transformed our industry. It’s these products which deliver some of the world’s most compelling broadcast content.

Company: Broadcast Pix

Broadcast Pix provides everything you need to make great programs, elegantly integrated into a single software package, with an easy to use interface and a layer of automation that enables a professional show to be produced at the touch of a button. Our BPswitch, RadioPix and StreamingPix integrated production solutions, were designed to simplify live broadcasting and streaming for users of any level of experience or background. Plus, the BPNet ecosystem provides cost effective, secure cloud services for backup, control, and collaboration. Broadcast Pix has more than 5,000 government, broadcast, live event, and visual radio customers in over 100 countries.

Company: Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, OTT and Mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

Company: BroadStream Solutions, Inc.

BroadStream provides flexible and highly scalable solutions for integrated playout, live automated captioning & subtitling, file-based, captioning & subtitling, caption encoders and subtitling software tools. OASYS Integrated Playout is used world-wide by broadcasters of all sizes. In 2018, BroadStream acquired Screen Subtitling Systems in the UK. Screen specializes in products for the preparation and delivery of captions, subtitles and value-add information services across multiple platforms and devices. Our combined 60+ years of hands-on experience consistently delivers quality, flexibility, dependability, improved workflows and operational efficiency that scale from single channel facilities to multichannel broadcasters and service providers operating hundreds of channels.

Company: Cantemo / iconik

iconik is a smart media management solution built for the hybrid cloud. Users can store and share files from anywhere, collaborate on projects with a rich set of review and approval tools and the iconik panel for Adobe while creating their most iconik work ever – whether alone or as part of a global team. The intuitive UI makes it a great fit for organizations from any industry. Users can bring their existing on-premise and cloud storage and AI licenses into iconik as well as use of the rich iconik API to connect to 3rd party services.

Company: CGI

Stock Ticker: GIB

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. Operating in hundreds of locations across the globe, CGI delivers end-to-end IT and business consulting, systems integration, intellectual property, and managed IT services. CGI acquired SCISYS Media Solutions as part of the SCISYS Group PLC in December 2019. With more than 75,000 users worldwide and over 25 years of experience, CGI’s newly acquired Media Solutions are market-leading in newsroom and radio solutions, including their flagship dira! and OpenMedia families, which offer a wide range of professional news and content delivery solutions for innovative media companies across national and international markets.

Company: Cinnafilm, Inc.

Cinnafilm provides award-winning video and audio processing solutions for standards conversions within real-time transcode workflows, high-quality motion-based frame rate conversion, audio/video retiming, deinterlacing, denoising, and texture management. Trusted by many of the world’s premiere studios, networks, production companies, and their collective creative service suppliers, Cinnafilm’s file-based media conversion and conform tools are true game-changers in the demanding field of hyper-quality image processing. Cinnafilm solutions are available in the cloud or on-premises through our virtual brick and mortar platform, PixelStrings. PixelStrings is a flexible and scalable PaaS (platform as a service) that creates enterprise-grade deliverables and is available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Company: Contemporary Research

Contemporary Research has been a leading manufacturer of video distribution and display control solutions for over 25 years. Known for reliability and ease of use, CR products are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Texas with 24/7 product functionality in mind. Used for broadcast monitoring and video distribution, broadcasters find Contemporary Research products meet and exceed their needs for superior performance while still being easy to integrate and operate.

Company: Countryman Associates

Over thirty-five years ago, Carl Countryman started crafting custom gear for touring rock bands and performers. Today, our family business is an industry-leading manufacturer of legendary direct boxes and ultra-miniature microphones, with the same goal of serving audio professionals all over the world with personal attention and exceptional quality. Our wide range of direct boxes and highly customizeable earsets, lavaliers, instrument, hanging, and podium microphones are all designed, manufactured, and rigorously tested at our office in Menlo Park, California.

Company: CPI

CPI is the global leader in the design and manufacture of satellite communications amplifier subsystems (both VED and solid state), microwave vacuum electron devices that span the power/frequency spectrum including Klystrons, TWTs, CCTWTs, Eimac® triodes & tetrodes for FM and shortwave radio broadcasting and Econco rebuilt tubes. The CPI Antenna Systems Division is a multi-national manufacturer of high performance, highly-engineered satellite earth stations, radar and HF antenna systems.

Company: CryptoGuard

CryptoGuard, founded 2007 in Sweden, is a global provider of CAS/DRM Pay-TV content protection and end-to-end OTT/IPTV solutions. CryptoGuard’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective and support an attractive pay-as-you-grow business model. The solutions are ideal for any-size of network and operator to securely deliver its prime video content via any platform to any screen. Today, the CryptoGuard’s solutions have been deployed by +250 operators in +50 countries worldwide and with a number of national TV broadcasters selecting CryptoGuard as its security partner. CryptoGuard has sales offices on three continents and extensive partner ecosystem offering wide selection of set-top boxes and CAMs.

Company: CueScript Ltd

CueScript design ingenious, high quality Teleprompting products and systems. Home to the world’s first complete IP-based prompting solution, CueScript revolutionized the way prompting can be used; enabling prompt from anywhere to anywhere, over a network. With HD-SDI, Composite Video, HDMI, Ethernet (CueTalk) and SMPTE 2110 IP connectivity, natively included in the one system, all bases are covered. CueScript scroll controls feature both Ethernet (PoE) and USB connections. New CueScript CSMV2 Monitors can stream two IP video flows, that feed both the prompt monitor and the talent display. CueScript provide future-proofed prompting applications, with flexibility and excellent support.

Company: Delta Digital Video

Delta Digital Video manufactures video compression and scan conversion products for the Military, Aerospace, Homeland Security, Distance Learning, and Broadcast markets. Our expertise in these markets comes from our many years of supporting government and industry efforts to develop standards for compressing, converting, transmitting, and exploiting video. Delta’s video encoders, decoders, codecs, and transcoders support video transmission, display, recording and archiving. They are used in applications from the US efforts in the war on terror, FBI surveillance missions to classroom access for those who cannot physically attend and extending television delivery to places where the broadcast infrastructure does not exist.

Company: DELTACAST VIDEO SOLUTIONS

DELTACAST develops and manufactures state-of-the-art products for the professional digital video market. The current portfolio includes : – OEM PCI-e video cards for SDI, ASI, DVI, HDMI and IP

– FLEX solutions based on a gateway PCI-e card and on external interface video modules for SDI, HDMI and DisplayPort. See the FLEX Technology page for more details

– IP Virtual card and Software network stacks for ST2022 and ST2110 video streaming, compatible with off-the-shelf network cards All these developer products are handled by a unique SDK (Software Development Kit) named VideoMaster, available for Windows, Linux and macOS.

Company: DELTACAST VIRTUAL GRAPHICS FOR SPORTS

DELTACAST is a pioneer provider in the world of live TV production. The company’s products rely on a set of proprietary high-technology software and hardware modules: • Sensor-free tracking systems

• Image processing algorithms

• Adaptive Chroma-keying

• High-quality 3-D engine

• Formats converters Products portfolio includes: • DELTA-neo N2H (NDI to HDMITM standalone converters)

• DELTA-cg (2D/3D graphics and character generator)

• DELTA-live (virtual graphics and VAR add’ons)

• DELTA-highlight (analysis tools)

• DELTA-touch (interactive presentation tool)

• DELTA-branding (virtual advertising)

• DELTA-stat (data-driven on-air graphics)

• DELTA-stadium (creative engine for giant screens).

• Virtual View (realistic virtual 3D scene) DELTACAST also performs specific projects for the professional TV broadcast market (TV game software, Virtual Director, TV show automation).

Company: Digital Bedrock