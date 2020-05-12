Smartly.io Continues Innovation in Social Advertising by Partnering with Snap Inc.

Partnership builds on recent innovations like enhanced creative capabilities and Pinterest offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced its partnership with Snap Inc. as part of its mission to provide brands with a truly multi-channel platform for scaling their social advertising efforts across social channels. The announcement comes during Smartly.io’s first-ever Sofa Summit, the world’s largest virtual social advertising event.

Following five consecutive quarters of daily active user growth and increasing ad revenue, Snapchat is drawing more attention from global brands interested in tapping into its unique and unduplicated Millennial and Gen Z audience. The company has also continued to invest in strengthening its ad platform to drive improved outcomes for advertisers, including through direct response advertising, which has nearly doubled as a share of Snap’s revenue over the past two years. Snap has also recently introduced products such as Dynamic Ads and Lens Web Builder, which offer brands new ways to scale and drive impact with ease and flexibility.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Smartly.io,” said David Roter, VP of Global Agency Partnerships at Snap Inc. “By combining the power of our global performance products with Smartly.io’s automation capabilities, we are unlocking a wealth of impactful, high-performance opportunities for advertisers everywhere. Our unique audience is a perfect match for Smartly.io’s scaled global demand, which should encourage significant advertiser growth on the Snapchat platform.”

Smartly.io’s partnership with Snap Inc. will allow brands to leverage Smartly.io tools and services to scale their advertising on Snapchat. Notably, advertisers will gain access to many of the same capabilities that Smartly.io’s largest customers have used on other social platforms such as Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram. This includes creative automation, hyper-localization, robust campaign optimization and reporting and automated workflows that enable scale, testing and better performance. Smartly.io will also be working closely with some of the most advanced social advertising brands, including Uber, FanDuel Sportsbook and Nutrafol, to build an offering that will unlock new opportunities and help advertisers to scale their efforts on Snapchat.

“There’s a desire right now from our customers to not only diversify their social presence across channels, but to do more with their investment on Snapchat specifically,” said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and Co-Founder at Smartly.io. “As a highly visual channel with an engaged and loyal audience, Snapchat gives brands the opportunity to connect with its users in creative ways. Partnering with Snap Inc. will empower our customers to leverage the full arsenal of Smartly.io tools and services to optimize and scale campaign performance on Snapchat – effectively measuring and optimizing their efforts across channels and driving additional efficiencies.”

For brands looking to ramp up their campaign efforts and tap into best practices for advertising on Snapchat, Smartly.io’s managed service option can be leveraged as a quick way to get started on the platform. Those looking to specifically scale their creative production to produce assets designed for Snapchat can also leverage Smartly.io’s recently announced Creative Studio offering. This on-demand team partners with brands to produce original mobile-first creatives, transform existing assets into short-form content built for social, and conducts robust testing to find winning creatives, and their optimal channel mix.

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. We are a fast-growing community of nearly 400 Smartlies with 17 offices around the world, managing over €2.5B in ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

