Xfinity Communities Provides Complimentary Video and High-Performance Internet to Colorado Apartments Housing Healthcare Workers

Aimco is donating apartment units in Denver and Boulder to support medical staff at Boulder Community Health, University of Colorado Health, Medical Center of Aurora and Children’s Hospital Colorado

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xfinity Communities today announced it is partnering with Aimco, a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Denver and one of the largest multifamily owners and operators in the country, to donate apartments outfitted with its TV and high-speed internet service to medical workers at four nearby Colorado hospitals for a minimum of 60 days. The donation of these apartment units aims to give those risking the most in the fight against the coronavirus a temporary home and the modern comforts they deserve while they keep their families and communities safe.

“When Aimco approached us, we quickly said ‘yes’ to donating video and Internet services to the apartments they planned to use to help healthcare workers in Colorado.,” said David Salazar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Mountain West Region. “There is nothing more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of our communities and those who are working on the frontlines to keep us safe. By partnering with Aimco, we are providing these medical staffers with the comforts of modern, reliable entertainment and technology that are critical to keeping them connected with their families and teammates.”

Aimco is donating Xfinity Communities-outfitted apartment homes at two complexes: 21 Fitzsimons in Denver will house personnel from Medical Center of Aurora and Children’s Hospital Colorado, while Park Mosaic in Boulder will serve staff from Boulder Community Health and University of Colorado Health.

“When my wife Betsy told me there were hospital workers who chose not to go home between shifts for fear of infecting their families, I knew we had to help,” said Terry Considine, Chairman and CEO of Aimco. “Aimco has nearby apartment homes that provide the comforts of being home without risk to families. We offered them to the hospitals and cheered when Xfinity Communities agreed to be our technology partner. After they have done so much for others, it seems right that Aimco and Xfinity care for them. Being a good neighbor is an Aimco value. We are grateful to Xfinity for sharing our commitment and helping us to help others.”

Xfinity Communities works closely with Aimco communities across the country to provide technology-based amenities including high-performance internet, smart community solutions and entertainment options where residents can opt to stream their TV and music content over WiFi connections, apps like Xfinity Stream or through the Xfinity X1 interactive entertainment service.

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities provides residents, property managers, owners and developers with a smarter living experience that differentiates properties with customized solutions. Offering a better network, better entertainment and better service to multifamily properties, senior villages and college dwellings, Xfinity Communities properties deliver an end-to-end service throughout the resident’s technology lifecycle. Xfinity Communities is transforming more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units across the country. For more information visit Xfinity Communities or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 124 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

