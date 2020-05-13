Ecolab Supports the ‘Nacho Average Showdown’ Benefiting the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

Competition featuring Guy Fieri and Bill Murray will raise money for restaurant employees impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Streamed Live Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET on Food Network’s Facebook Page

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention solutions and services, is teaming up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) and other industry leaders to support the Nacho Average Showdown. Presented by Tostitos, the live nacho-making competition between celebrity chef Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray will raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The fund provides support to restaurant industry employees who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the “Nacho Average Showdown,” Fieri and Murray – along with their sons Hunter Fieri and restauranteur Homer Murray – will each create nacho recipes that will be judged by actor and former NFL player Terry Crews and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Food Network host Carla Hall will emcee the event.

“Ecolab is committed to supporting the restaurant industry and its workforce during this challenging time,” said Mike Johannsen, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager, Global Institutional. “Although we don’t have a favorite in this showdown, we expect it will be a very entertaining event and will raise additional contributions for the Restaurant Employees Relief Fund.”

The event will be broadcast live on May 15 at 5 p.m. ET on the Food Network’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FoodNetwork. Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to RERF via the donate button on Food Network’s Facebook page.

“During these challenging times, the NRAEF’s mission to support the industry’s workforce is more important than ever,” said Rob Gifford, NRAEF president. “With Guy as our champion, stars like Bill, Carla, Shaq and Terry, and the support of Ecolab and many other generous companies, we can help get our family of restaurant workers back on their feet, and back to building their futures in this industry of limitless opportunities.”

To date, more than 50 companies and organizations, and many individuals have helped raise approximately $22 million for RERF. To learn more about the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, visit RERF.us.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the energy, food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About the RERF

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Through this Fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including a decrease in wages or loss of employment. Grants will be awarded as soon as possible to those individuals who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria, as reviewed and verified by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). This Fund is operated by the NRAEF, whose mission is to attract, empower and advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workers. To donate, apply for a grant or learn more, visit RERF.us.

Contacts

Shannon Forsythe



651 250 4724



MediaRelations@Ecolab.com