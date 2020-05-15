Live Sports Are Back on fuboTV

Bundesliga Kicks Off Sports’ Gradual Return Starting This Weekend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the world continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are positive signs life is returning to normal – including the return of live sports. FaceBank Group, Inc. (d/b/a fuboTV) (OTCQB: FUBO) kicks off this hotly-anticipated return starting Saturday with carriage on its live TV streaming service fuboTV of Germany’s Bundesliga soccer (FOX, FOX Deportes, UniMas, TUDN) followed by NASCAR (FOX) and PGA TOUR (NBC, Golf Channel) on Sunday.

“The gradual return of live sports, with or without spectators, is a very encouraging sign for the entire world,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We’re excited for our subscribers to stream some of the first live sporting events available, and look forward to the cautious return of more leagues and games in the coming weeks and months to come.”

fuboTV’s upcoming programming schedule of live sports includes:

(all events subject to change)

Saturday, May 16, 2020 League Match Channel 9:20AM ET Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke FS1, FOX Deportes Bundesliga RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg FS2, TUDN Bundesliga Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg FOX Soccer Plus 12:20PM ET Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt vs.



Borussia Monchengladbach FS1, TUDN

Sunday, May 17, 2020 League Match Channel 9:20AM ET Bundesliga Koln vs. Mainz FS1, FOX Deportes 11:50AM ET Bundesliga Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich FS1, UniMas, TUDN 2:00PM ET PGA TOUR TaylorMade Driving Relief (charity event) NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel 3:30PM ET NASCAR Cup Series/ Race at Darlington FOX, FOX Deportes

Monday, May 18, 2020 League Match Channel 2:20PM ET Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen FS2 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 League Match Channel 8:00PM ET NASCAR Xfinity Series/ Race at Darlington FS1, FOX Deportes Wednesday, May 20, 2020 League Match Channel 7:30PM ET NASCAR Cup Series/Race at Darlington FS1, FOX Deportes

About fuboTV

fuboTV (OTCQB: FUBO) merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances.

Named to Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup list in 2019, fuboTV is the live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field, launched in 2019.

