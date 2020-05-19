CBS Will Finish the 2019-2020 Season as America’s Most-Watched Network for 12th Straight Year

Network Wins 18 Out of Season’s 33 Weeks to-Date, Including Last 13 in a Row

Wins Crown for 17th Time in 18 Years

Has Season’s Top Series (NCIS) and Top Comedy (YOUNG SHELDON)

#1 Network Has Reached Almost 224 Million Unique Viewers This Season Across All Dayparts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBS will finish the 2019-2020 season as “America’s Most-Watched Network” for the 12th straight season with a lead of over +1 million viewers. This will be the Network’s 17th win in the last 18 years. So far, CBS has won an incredible 18 out of 33 weeks this year, including the last 13 in a row, to take the crown yet again. The feat is even more impressive when considering that the Network did not have the Super Bowl this year. CBS is also #1 in late night and daytime, sweeping all three key dayparts for the fourth consecutive year.

CBS is now averaging 7.74 million viewers, +1.1 million viewers, or +17% ahead of second-place NBC (versus 6.63m), +21% ahead of Fox (6.40m) and +40% ahead of ABC (5.51m). All numbers are according to Nielsen most current ratings through Sunday, May 10.

According to Nielsen NPower (6+ minute qualifier), CBS has reached almost 224 million (223.87m) unique viewers this season across all dayparts, beating its closest competitor (Super Bowl-powered Fox, 223.53m) by +340 thousand viewers.

The following are some additional highlights of CBS’ winning 2019-2020 season:

CBS has 14 of the top 30 “most-watched” broadcast series. More than any other network.

CBS has 11 time-period-winning programs, more than all other networks combined.

Seven CBS series are averaging 10+ million viewers, more than any other network.

CBS has the top five comedies and eight of the top 10 – more than the other networks combined.

CBS has the top three dramas and 10 of the top 20 broadcast dramas – as many as all the other networks combined.

NCIS is the season’s most-watched series and drama averaging 15.3 million viewers per week.

YOUNG SHELDON is season’s most-watched comedy (11.4m), followed directly by MOM (8.5m), THE NEIGHBORHOOD (7.7m) and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (7.5m). In fact, CBS has had the top comedy since the final season of “Friends” – the past 16 years.

FBI: MOST WANTED is the most-watched new series.

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is the most-watched new comedy.

60 MINUTES is the most-watched news program.

