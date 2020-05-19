GEO Announces Record Quarter for Number of Vehicle Models Launching into Production

GEO Continues to Grow Market Share in the Automotive Camera Video Processor Segment

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GEO Semiconductor Inc. (“GEO”), the market leader in camera video processors (CVP) for automotive cameras, today announced that Q4 2019 was a record quarter for GEO with 20 vehicle models from major automotive OEMs successfully launched into production.

GEO, a fabless chip company headquartered in San Jose and focused on the fast growing automotive camera market, develops application specific camera video processors with both the GW4 and GW5 product lines. These products feature world class high dynamic range image processing, eWARP™ technology, overlay graphics, and in the case of the GW54x0, a DSP processor to enable computer vision processing in the camera head.

GEO won the first automotive camera program in 2015 and has been consistently growing market share each year for the past five years. The typical timeline from a design win to start of production in the automotive market is between 18 and 30 months.

The OEMs that started shipping GEO’s CVP product in Q4 are located in Japan, South Korea, and China, and the primary applications include Back-Up Cameras, Surround View Camera Systems, Car DVR, as well as Rearview Mirror Camera systems.

“GEO has developed an extremely competitive automotive CVP product portfolio, created and supported by an outstanding team that has established GEO as experts in Camera Video Processing technology for automotive applications,” said Dave Orton, CEO of GEO. “GEO has proven itself as a leader in providing technical solutions and has developed the applications and quality infrastructure to insure our customers are able to ramp through production with confidence.”

GEO’s products support a broad range of automotive applications and are actively being developed for solutions such as, Augmented Reality Cameras, Interior Camera Systems (IMS), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving Systems (AD) that will be featured in future vehicle production launches.

About GEO Semiconductor

GEO Semiconductor Inc. is a private fabless semiconductor company developing camera video processors for automotive viewing and ADAS cameras. GEO’s value proposition is to provide automotive Tier-1s with the best hardware, tools, and support to guarantee exceptional image quality and system performance. GEO is headquartered in San Jose, CA with global representation in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is led by world class imaging and video professionals with extensive experience in research, implementation, and optimization of image signal processing, geometric processing, and computer vision processing for embedded platforms. Learn more at www.geosemi.com.

