BTV Highlights Investing in Canada’s North

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2020) – On national TV Sat. May 23 & Sun. May 24, 2020 – BTV-Business Television partners with Invest Canada North to showcase mining opportunities in Canada’s Northern Territories.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) – With eight operating mines, two in Nunavut, this company is focused on both profitable mining and creating wealth and opportunity for communities.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTC Pink: TRXXF) – The search for gold is on at the Yellowknife City Gold Project. BTV finds out why the company’s new Executive Chairman is excited for the future.

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) – BTV learns how this company is addressing the increased demand for zinc with their two Canadian premier historical zinc mining projects.

ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ATC) (OTC Pink: ATADF) – Nevada of the North? BTV learns about ATAC’s Yukon gold property showing Canada’s only Carlin-style mineralization.

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSX: AXU) (NYSE: AXU) A pure silver play company with a prolific property in Canada’s Yukon.

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring investment opportunities to everyday people.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN Bloomberg – Saturday May 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 24 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu – Saturday May 23 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday May 24 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

US National:

Biz Television Network – Sun May 31 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Jun 2 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

