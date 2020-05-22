Nexstar Media’s Websites and Mobile Apps Surpass 1.1 Billion Page Views in April

Strong Digital Momentum Continues, Users Up 133% and Page Views Up 250% from April 2019

Nexstar’s Websites and Apps Now Reach 36% of U.S. Adults

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that total users of its websites and mobile applications in April increased 133% from the same time period a year earlier, to more than 96 million*, generating more than 1.1 billion page views**, up 250% from April 2019. Nexstar also announced that video plays surpassed 135 million as traffic spiked due to increased user demand for local digital news and content related to the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the eighth consecutive month in which Nexstar has seen at least double-digit growth across its websites and mobile applications, following a record-shattering March. Year-to date, total users are up approximately 23% and page views are up 72% from December 2019. For Q1 2020, Nexstar served 2.8 billion pages across web and apps** to over 100MM* monthly users, representing a lift of 43% in page views and 21% in users v. Q4 2019.

Nexstar’s websites and apps now reach more than 36% of the US internet audience. * Engagement is also increasing. In March alone, the duration, or time spent on Nexstar properties increased by 186%, whereas since January we have seen an uptick of 245%. *

“Our explosive digital growth this year is a clear reflection of the trust our users place in Nexstar as a source of credible, relevant, engaging local news and entertainment,” said Gregory Raifman, President of Nexstar Digital, LLC. “In times of uncertainty or crisis, users turn to Nexstar’s websites and mobile applications knowing that our 5,500 journalists across the country will deliver the latest up-to-the-minute, high-quality news and information. As a result of the high interest in issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and our users’ desire to reach us for essential news and information every day, Nexstar has now surpassed one billion monthly pageviews, and we expect that number to grow with the launch of News Nation on WGN America in September.”

Nexstar operates 121 local market websites and 316 local media mobile applications and is a dominant force in local news. According to the latest comScore results, Nexstar was #1 in the local news category, beating its closest rival by nearly 30% in unique users,* and Nexstar was #14 in the overall news and information category.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

_____________________



*comScore Media Metrix, Apr 2020, US Internet Users 18+



**Google Analytics, combined web and app, April 2020

