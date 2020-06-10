Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts to 2025 – The Top 50 Operators Accounted for 46% of the World’s Pay TV Subscribers by the end of 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Two-thirds of the world’s pay TV operators will gain subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Covering 502 operators across 135 countries, the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report estimates that 59% will also increase their revenues over the same period.
The top 50 operators accounted for 46% of the world’s pay TV subscribers by end-2019. However, the top 10 will lose subscribers over the next five years, with the next 40 operators flat. Operators beyond these positions will gain subscribers.
A principal analyst said: By end-2019, 13 operators had more than 10 million paying subscribers. This will reach 14 operators by 2025.
Eight operators will add more than 1 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025. China Unicom will win the most subs (19.96 million), followed by China Telecom (18.52 million).
Eight operators will lose 1 million or more subscribers between 2019 and 2025, led by China Radio and TV with a 37 million loss. The next five losers will all be from the US.
Key Topics Covered:
Published in June 2020, this 302-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:
- A 73-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 502 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2025. The report covers 732 platforms: 283 satellite TV; 134 digital cable; 118 analog cable; 140 IPTV; and 57 DTT.
