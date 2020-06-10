Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts to 2025 – The Top 50 Operators Accounted for 46% of the World’s Pay TV Subscribers by the end of 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Two-thirds of the world’s pay TV operators will gain subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Covering 502 operators across 135 countries, the Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts report estimates that 59% will also increase their revenues over the same period.

The top 50 operators accounted for 46% of the world’s pay TV subscribers by end-2019. However, the top 10 will lose subscribers over the next five years, with the next 40 operators flat. Operators beyond these positions will gain subscribers.

A principal analyst said: By end-2019, 13 operators had more than 10 million paying subscribers. This will reach 14 operators by 2025.

Eight operators will add more than 1 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025. China Unicom will win the most subs (19.96 million), followed by China Telecom (18.52 million).

Eight operators will lose 1 million or more subscribers between 2019 and 2025, led by China Radio and TV with a 37 million loss. The next five losers will all be from the US.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in June 2020, this 302-page electronically-delivered report comes in two parts:

A 73-page PDF giving a global executive summary and forecasts. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts in detail for 502 operators across 135 territories for every year from 2010 to 2025. The report covers 732 platforms: 283 satellite TV; 134 digital cable; 118 analog cable; 140 IPTV; and 57 DTT.

Companies Mentioned

A1

Airtel

Albtelecom

Algerie Telecom

Alma

Angola Telecom

Astro

Baltcom

Batelco

beIN

Bell

BesTV

Bezeq

Big TV

Bouygues

Boxer

Bulsatcom

Cablenet

Cabletica

Cablevision

Canal Digital

Canal Plus

CanalSat

CDN

Cgates

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

Claro

CNT

Cogeco

Cosmote

Cytavision

DEN

Digi TV

Digitalb

DirecTV

Dish TV

DNA

DStv

DT/T-Home

Easy TV

eir

Elisa

Eltrona

Entel

ETB

Foxtel

Free

Freenet

GOtv

GTPL

Hathway

HD Austria

HD+

HOT

i-cable

In Digital

Independent

Indovision

Invitel

J:Com

KT

Linknet

Liwest

M:Tel

Magtisat

Max TV/T-HT

Mediaset

MinDig

Movistar

MTIS

MTNL

NexMedia

Nova

Now TV

NTT

O2

Oi

Okevision

One TV

Orange

Orange TV

OSN

Primetel

Proximus

RealVU

Rogers

SFR

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

Siminn

Siti

Sky

Sky One

Skylink

SkyPerfecTV

Sliknet

StarSat

StarTimes

Stofa

Sun Direct

Supercanal

T-Home

T-Mobile

Tata Sky

TDC

Tele des P&T

Telecable

Telecolumbus

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Austria

Telemach

Telenet

Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

Telia

Telkom

Telsur

Telus

TEO

Tet

Tigo

TM

TNT

Top TV

Total TV

Transvision

Tricom

Tring

TV

TV Cable

TV Cabo

TV Play

UNE

Unitymedia

UPC

Viasat

Videocon

Videotron

Vip/Boom

Virgin

Vivacom

Vodafone

VOO

VTR

Yes

You See

Zala

ZAP TV

Zuku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jej35u

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900