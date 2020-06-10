National Geographic’s Overheard at National Geographic Podcast Returns For Season 3

Returning on June 16, the third season introduces new co-host, Executive Editor of National Geographic History magazine, Amy Briggs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Geographic’s short-form, fact-based podcast, Overheard at National Geographic, returns for Season 3 on June 16. This season will introduce listeners to more explorers, photographers and scientists who are researching everything from the world of black-market dinosaur fossils to how a special fungi can save crops from climate change to how coyotes are taking over the continent.

Host Peter Gwin, Editor at Large at National Geographic, will be joined by new co-host Amy Briggs, Executive Editor of National Geographic History magazine. Together, they invite listeners to join them on thought-provoking audio journeys with real-life adventurers. “Just because we’re stuck at home and recording the show from our closets for the time being doesn’t mean discovery stops,” Peter says.

Each week, this podcast will dive into one of the curiously delightful conversations overheard around National Geographic’s temporary virtual headquarters — Zooms, Slack chats, texts, closet recording studios and more.

“For decades, National Geographic’s photography and journalism have been at the core of everything we create,” says Whitney Johnson, Vice President and Director of Visuals and Immersive Experiences at National Geographic. “Now, Peter and Amy bring the DNA of Nat Geo — our commitment to deeply reported, immersive storytelling — directly to the next generation of smart, curious people via audio, a platform that we’re just starting to develop.”

“This season, with everyone locked down, we especially wanted to take listeners on some fun journeys out into the world,” Peter says. “From the strange case of a stolen dinosaur to a brilliant new invention for watering crops in the Himalayas to tracking coyotes as they spread throughout the Americas — we’re covering a lot of fascinating territory.” Amy adds: “In addition to being a huge history nerd, I’m also a giant podcast junkie. Despite some jitters about being the new kid, it’s a thrill to be part of the Overheard team. I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve got cooked up for Season 3.”

The first episode of Overheard at National Geographic will be available on Apple, Spotify, CastBox, Stitcher and wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information on the podcast and to dive in deeper, visit www.natgeo.com/overheard.

Download key art for the podcast here.



Download trailer for the podcast here.

