TuneIn Adds CNN and Bloomberg Media to “TuneIn Premium” Commercial-Free News Lineup

TuneIn’s Audio Consumption Findings Reveal 47% Increase in News Listening Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service, is doubling down on news with expanded partnerships with top-rated broadcast news networks CNN and Bloomberg Media as they join TuneIn Premium’s commercial-free news lineup that includes CNBC, FOX News Talk and MSNBC. With a 47% increase in news listening year-over-year, TuneIn’s listening findings point to audio news consumption continuously on the rise. Exclusive to TuneIn, commercial-free news provides listeners with a seamless ad-free experience as partners have the ability to use station specific short-form content and curated clips to replace ad breaks for the networks’ full lineup of on-air programs. TuneIn offers local, national, international, live and on-demand podcast news content with TuneIn’s free service and commercial-free with TuneIn Premium.





“TuneIn first launched a commercial-free news listening experience 18 months ago, and we now see two times the rate of engagement on our commercial-free news stations versus ad-supported stations,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer, TuneIn. “The data shows us consumers enjoy this seamless experience that is highly retentive, and we are thrilled to add CNN and Bloomberg Media to this coveted news offering. As listening online grows year-over-year and we continue our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world, we are pleased to deliver this unique experience to listeners however and wherever they consume their news.”

CNN commercial-free is now available on TuneIn, with Bloomberg Media joining the commercial-free lineup in late summer. The audio destination for 75 million monthly active users globally, TuneIn continues to dominate the audio news space with the exclusive availability of top news networks. Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 197 countries and can be found on more than 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

About TuneIn

TuneIn brings together live sports, news, music and podcasts — hear what matters most to you! With live, on-demand and original content, we are one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations globally and more than 5.7 million podcasts, and is available for free across 200 platforms and connected devices — our listeners can always find what they love while discovering new things. Premium subscribers can listen to the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, commercial-free top news networks like CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, FOX News Talk and Bloomberg Media, and a wide array of commercial-free music stations.

