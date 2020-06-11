Dawn Ostroff Joins Activision Blizzard’s Board of Directors

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) today announced the appointment of Dawn Ostroff to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ostroff will join the Board as an independent director, effective immediately.

“ Dawn has an incredible track record of leading her teams into the new age of digital entertainment, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Board,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “ There are few executives that have spanned television, film, media and music, but Dawn has touched them all and left her mark in every industry. With her distinguished career background and perspective, she is an amazing asset to the Board and management team as we propel our business forward.”

Dawn Ostroff is the Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer of Spotify Technology S.A., an international media services provider. She has held the role of Chief Content Officer since 2018 and, in January 2020, became the Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer.

“ Throughout my career, I’ve always been drawn to companies willing to shift the paradigm of entertainment and media,” said Dawn Ostroff. “ With a long history of success in gaming and interactive experiences, Activision Blizzard has been established as a clear global leader in digital content and I look forward to joining the Board to support the company’s further growth across an array of media and entertainment platforms.”

Prior to joining Spotify, Ms. Ostroff co-founded Condé Nast Entertainment, a studio and distribution network for film, television, premium digital video, social media and virtual reality, where she served as the President from 2011 to 2018. Ms. Ostroff held a number of positions in the media and entertainment industry before founding Condé Nast Entertainment, including executive leadership positions at The CW Television Network, United Paramount Network, Lifetime Television, Twentieth Century Fox Film and The Walt Disney Company.

