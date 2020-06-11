European IPTV Market Insights and Forecast to 2025 by Device Type, End-user, Country and Vendor – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe IPTV Market By Device Type (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TVs and PCs), By Transmission Method (Wired and Wireless), By Offering (Bundled and Standalone), By End User (Residential and Enterprises), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The European IPTV Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factors for the growth of the European IPTV Market are increasing demand for application-based services, the growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services and favourable government initiatives. Moreover, rapid advancements in broadcast technologies are further anticipated to give a healthy push to the growth of the IPTV market in the region over the coming years.

Furthermore, increasing investments in network infrastructure because of rising number of IPTV subscribers are likely to drive the IPTV market growth during forecast years. Additionally, the surging demand for video on-demand services, increasing internet usage and advent of mobile content delivery networks (CDN) are some other major factors expected to augment the growth of the European IPTV Market through 2025.

Based on end-user, the European IPTV Market has been bifurcated into residential and enterprises. Out of which, the residential category dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast years as well owing to the fact that customers prefer watching shows and programs of their interest while sitting at their homes during free time.

However, the enterprise segment is projected to witness high growth over the coming years which can be accredited to IPTV’s ability to distribute live and pre-recorded videos in an organization without any need for expensive cabling or satellite networks.

Major players in the European IPTV Market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA, SK Telecom, Telefonica S.A. The key players in the market are using organic strategies to increase their customer bases and expand their share in the market.

