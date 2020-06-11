GRAMMY Museum® Selects Students and Announces Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson From Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine as Guest Artists for 2020 Virtual GRAMMY Camp®

Annual Summer Program Will Be a Virtual Camp Experience for the First Time Due to Museum and School Closures in Light of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 84 talented high school students from 63 U.S. cities across 19 states have been selected as participants in the 16th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Kat Cunning, Moon Taxi, OK Go, Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson from Plain White T’s, and Bryce Vine will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held virtually for the first time from Tuesday, July 14 – Saturday, July 18.

“While GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual experience this summer, we still intend for it to remain one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continue to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry,” said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. “The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and Mission.”

This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai’i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.

GRAMMY Camp has historically taken place in Los Angeles as a five-day summer music experience. This year, in light of COVID-19, GRAMMY Camp will be a virtual interactive experience via digital conferencing. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative online environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings, and/or performances.

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2021 will be available online in August at www.grammyintheschools.com.

2020 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Adam Ives

 

Northampton, Massachusetts

 

Instrument — Guitar

Agustin Melgar

 

Santa Paula, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Ainsley Topping

 

Miami

 

Music Business

Albert Bushala

 

Fullerton, California

 

Instrument — Drums

Alixandra Page

 

Costa Mesa, California

 

Songwriting

Andrew Parrot

 

Mill Valley, California

 

Music Journalism

Andrew Siehr

 

Fitchburg, Wisconsin

 

Instrument — Keys

Ari Soewarso-Rivera

 

Mountain View, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Augustus Shrestha

 

Scottsdale, Arizona

 

Electronic Music Production

Ava Preston

 

Solon, Ohio

 

Vocal Performance

Ava Thuresson

 

Del Mar, California

 

Music Journalism

Bailey Topping

 

Miami

 

Music Business

Blake Stokes

 

Livermore, California

 

Songwriting

Brandon Ramirez

 

Los Angeles

 

Music Business

Caitlin Jones

 

Anthem, Arizona

 

Instrument — Keys

Carl Kukkonen

 

Solana Beach, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Carter Long-Coffee

 

Culver City, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Cash Cherry

 

Manhattan Beach, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Christopher Clark

 

Memphis, Tennessee

 

Vocal Performance

Cory Hamilton

 

Vallejo, California

 

Instrument — Bass

Dali Fregoso

 

San Marcos, Texas

 

Audio Engineering

Drew Townsel

 

Chicago

 

Music Journalism

Edwin McCrary

 

Newnan, Ga.

 

Instrument — Guitar

Elisa Sarkissian

 

Glendale, California

 

Songwriting

Elizabeth Bouza

 

Pasadena, California

 

Music Business

Ethan Anapoell

 

Aliso Viejo, California

 

Songwriting

Freeman Bradley

 

New York

 

Electronic Music Production

Gabriela Poplawski

 

Chicago

 

Audio Engineering

Genevieve Fowler

 

Memphis, Tennessee

 

Music Journalism

Grace Sorensen

 

Round Rock, Texas

 

Vocal Performance

Hannah Heil

 

Deerfield, Illinois

 

Vocal Performance

Hayley Lieberman

 

Atlanta

 

Songwriting

Henry Ruckel

 

Bexley, Ohio

 

Music Business

Jack Munson

 

Los Alamitos, California

 

Vocal Performance

Jackson Whitley

 

Houston

 

Audio Engineering

Jackson Zemler

 

Dallas

 

Instrument — Guitar

Jacob Brusseau

 

Thousand Oaks, California

 

Music Business

Jake Sonderman

 

Rancho Mirage, California

 

Instrument — Bass

Jake Song

 

Claremont, California

 

Instrument — Drums

James Johnston

 

Washington, D.C.

 

Electronic Music Production

James Kosarin

 

New York

 

Songwriting

Jesus Aguilera

 

Norwalk, California

 

Music Journalism

John Silvis

 

Plymouth, Minnesota

 

Audio Engineering

Jordin Mackenzie

 

Leawood, Kansas

 

Songwriting

Joseph Schmidt

 

Prairie Village, Kansas

 

Electronic Music Production

Julia Fink

 

Pacific Palisades, California

 

Music Business

Julia Marshall

 

Lemont, Illinois

 

Music Business

Lauren Kerner

 

Short Hills, New Jersey

 

Music Business

Lila Hasenstab

 

Brooklyn, New York

 

Electronic Music Production

Lindsey Li

 

Lake Forest, California

 

Music Business

Lucas Oktay

 

Seattle

 

Electronic Music Production

Lukas Renton

 

Los Angeles

 

Video Production

Maria Hoffman

 

Hermosa Beach, California

 

Video Production

Martin Finks

 

Memphis, Tennessee

 

Songwriting

Matthew Monet Bulchand

 

West Hills, California

 

Instrument — Trumpet

Max Diaz

 

Katy, Texas

 

Songwriting

Maxwell Toth

 

Studio City, California

 

Electronic Music Production

Maxwell Norman

 

Atlanta

 

Music Journalism

Meghan Wray

 

Atlanta

 

Music Business

Meghna Das

 

Edison, New Jersey

 

Vocal Performance

Miaad Bushala

 

Fullerton, California

 

Vocal Performance

Nadia Reist

 

Nashville, Tennessee

 

Songwriting

Natalie Li

 

Lake Forest, California

 

Music Business

Nicco Sanchez

 

Mountain View, California

 

Audio Engineering

Nicholas Price

 

Miami

 

Music Business

Nikita Mallik

 

Bethesda, Maryland

 

Audio Engineering

Noah Barkley

 

Indianapolis

 

Audio Engineering

Oluwanimofe Akinyanmi

 

Princeton, New Jersey

 

Electronic Music Production

Omeed Almassi

 

Los Angeles

 

Audio Engineering

Paul Corso

 

Lake Oswego, Oregon

 

Instrument — Drums

Rachel Shoemake

 

Newnan, Georgia

 

Vocal Performance

Rijah Banerjee

 

Jersey City, New Jersey

 

Vocal Performance

Ryan Egan

 

Paradise Valley, Arizona

 

Instrument — Guitar

Sidra Villacorta

 

Santa Ana, California

 

Songwriting

Simone Lipkin

 

New York, N.Y.

 

Songwriting

Sophia Balderas

 

Pasadena, California

 

Music Business

Stephen Fealy

 

New York

 

Audio Engineering

Tamara Sims

 

Los Angeles

 

Video Production

Tess Fechner

 

Rolling Hills Estates, California

 

Music Business

Trinity Drummond

 

Malibu, California

 

Songwriting

Tyler Salcedo

 

Los Angeles

 

Instrument — Violin

William Smith

 

Rancho Cucamonga, California

 

Instrument — Trombone

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form — from the technology of the recording process to the legends who’ve made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT KAT CUNNING

Named “One to Watch” by BBC tastemaker Annie Mac, Kat Cunning (aka Katrina Cunningham) is an actor and recording artist with a degree in concert dance. Cunning, who identifies as non-binary, made their television debut in HBO’s The Deuce starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, playing Franco’s love interest, Christina Fuego. They currently co-stars in the NETFLIX YA hit TRINKETS as Sabine. TRINKETS will see its second season this year.

A rising voice on the NYC arts scene, Cunning opened for recording artist LP on her sold out North American tour in late 2019, performed on Broadway in ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Paramour,’ Punch Drunk’s ‘Sleep No More’ and was a featured performer in Refinery 29’s sold out 29Rooms exhibit with famed artist Juno Calypso.

ABOUT MOON TAXI

Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work, all while taking their live show to leading festivals across the country and sold-out runs at such iconic venues as the Ryman Auditorium. The Nashville-based band, which consists of vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter, began a dynamic new era in March of this year by releasing a single titled “Hometown Heroes.” The buoyant track is from their forthcoming album and is currently approaching Top 20 at AAA radio.

ABOUT OK GO

With a career that includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, a major label split and the establishment of a DIY trans-media mini-empire (Paracadute), collaborations with pioneering dance companies and tech giants, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA, OK Go continue to fearlessly dream and build new worlds in a time when creative boundaries have all but dissolved. Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998 and relocated to Los Angeles three years later, OK Go (Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka, Andy Ross) have spent their career in a steady state of transformation and continue to add to a curriculum vitae filled with experimentation in a variety of mediums. OK Go has been recognized for their achievements with twenty-one Cannes Lions, twelve CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a GRAMMY. Most recently, they have partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go’s videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.

ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T’S

Since emerging in 1997, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Chicago quintet—Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Dave Tirio [rhythm guitar], Mike Retondo [bass], and De’Mar Hamilton [drums]— has amassed an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, spanning two gold-certified offerings All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006) and unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum “1,2,3,4” and platinum “Rhythm of Love.” Among the discography, “Hey There Delilah” went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.” Along the way, the five-piece logged countless miles on the road in front of sold out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe. After a whirlwind tour cycle supporting 2015’s American Nights, the guys hunkered down and began writing the ideas that would eventually comprise Parallel Universe, released in August 2018. The band’s endlessly hummable signature melodies still shine at the center of this galaxy, but their Universe morphed into an otherworldly atmosphere of ethereal electronic pop strengthened by lush guitar tones and synth transmissions.

ABOUT BRYCE VINE

Bryce Vine hasn’t slowed down since his breakthrough success with the two-time platinum global hit “Drew Barrymore.” Current summer-ready radio hit “Baby Girl” and the quarantine-inspired “Problems” are just the latest in Vine’s growing arsenal that includes the platinum “La La Land (feat. YG)” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury, all of which have combined for more than 1 billion streams worldwide across his catalog. He’s performed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Wendy Williams,” ”The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “Live With Kelly And Ryan,” and “Good Morning America,” with his keen blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and anthemic choruses prompting Entertainment Weekly to praise his “boundary-pushing aesthetic” and TIME to say he “sounds like the definition of cool,” while VIBE asserts, “You can’t put Bryce Vine in a box.”

