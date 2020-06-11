ViacomCBS Announces Redemption of Its 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Inc. (“ViacomCBS”) (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it would redeem all of its remaining outstanding 3.875% senior notes due December 15, 2021 (the “2021 senior notes”) on July 10, 2020, the redemption date.

The redemption price for the 2021 senior notes is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of the 2021 senior notes that remain outstanding, the make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the terms of the 2021 senior notes and the related indenture under which the 2021 senior notes were issued, and the accrued and unpaid interest on the remaining 2021 senior notes up to, but excluding, the redemption date of July 10, 2020. The aggregate principal amount of the 2021 senior notes that will remain outstanding on June 11, 2020 (the final settlement date for ViacomCBS’ previously-announced cash tender offers for certain of its and its subsidiaries’ outstanding senior notes and debentures, which expired on June 9, 2020) is $340,397,000.

Holders owning 2021 senior notes through a broker, bank, or other nominee should contact that party for information. For more information, holders of the 2021 senior notes may call the paying agent for the redemption of the 2021 senior notes, The Bank of New York Mellon at (800) 254-2826.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the US television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

This communication contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events; generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “estimate” or other similar words or phrases; and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and other widespread health emergencies or pandemics) and measures taken in response thereto; technological developments, alternative content offerings and their effects in our markets and on consumer behavior; the impact on our advertising revenues of changes in consumers’ content viewership, deficiencies in audience measurement and advertising market conditions; the public acceptance of our brands, programming, films, published content and other entertainment content on the various platforms on which they are distributed; increased costs for programming, films and other rights; the loss of key talent; competition for content, audiences, advertising and distribution in consolidating industries; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in or the impact of negotiations for the distribution of our content; the risks and costs associated with the integration of the CBS Corporation and Viacom Inc. businesses and investments in new businesses, products, services and technologies; evolving cybersecurity and similar risks; the failure, destruction or breach of critical satellites or facilities; content theft; domestic and global political, economic and/or regulatory factors affecting our businesses generally; volatility in capital markets or a decrease in our debt ratings; strikes and other union activity; fluctuations in our results due to the timing, mix, number and availability of our films and other programming; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, intangible assets, FCC licenses and programming; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; potential conflicts of interest arising from our ownership structure with a controlling stockholder; and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that we do not currently view as material or that are not necessarily known. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this communication, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

