Vodafone Germany and CommScope Bring Higher Speeds into the Connected Home

More than one million Vodafone Germany customers are using CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 Gateway for a powerful home network

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10G–CommScope today announced that more than one million Vodafone Germany subscribers are using CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 Touchstone®TG3442 Gateway in their homes, enabling download speeds of up to 1Gbit/s. These customers have opted for next generation broadband technology, DOCSIS 3.1, enabling them to take advantage of emerging technologies such as cloud gaming, virtual reality entertainment and 4K video streaming services across the home.





The industry continues to see a 20-30 percent average increase in bandwidth use every year, as people tap into more connected technology to work from home, online learning, video chatting, live gaming, and TV. By deploying CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 modems, Vodafone Germany customers will have improved broadband speed, lower latency and increased energy efficiency.

To enable such speeds and smart capacity management, Vodafone Germany is using CommScope’s DOCSIS 3.1 system, supported by its E6000 converged cable access platform (CCAP). This means Vodafone Germany can deliver the high speeds its customers require, with intelligent software-driven orchestration to manage capacity and connectivity, as well as providing best-in-class analytics on network performance.

The 1Gbit/s device offers unparalleled WAN and LAN network performance and serves as the hub of service delivery in the subscriber’s home; providing high-speed data, voice and IP video to wired and Wi-Fi® connected devices.

“Today, more than ever, people expect their connectivity to be there no matter if they are working from home, the kids are playing games or if they are finishing their eLearning assignments,” said Phil Sorsky, senior vice president of Service Providers for EMEA, CommScope. “Vodafone Germany is laying the framework for a new connected world as we see how crucial the Internet is in keeping our society functioning in the face of rapid and unpredictable change.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

News Media Contacts:

Jocelyn Penque, CommScope



+44 7970 605 305



publicrelations@commscope.com

Financial Contact:

Kevin Powers, CommScope



+1-828-323-4970