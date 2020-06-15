BET Announces Official Nominations for The “BET Awards” 2020

By BN Staff 1 hour ago

CBS Joins as Broadcast Partner to Simulcast The “BET Awards” 2020 Set to Air on Sunday, June 28 From 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

Drake Leads With Six Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch Follow With Five Nominations

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby Tie With Four Nominations Each

#BETAWARDS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, BET announces The “BET Awards” 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT).

Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.

In its twentieth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The “BET Awards” 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9pm BST, France on June 30th at 9:45pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9pm KST.

The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

 

BEYONCÉ

 

H.E.R.

 

JHENE AIKO

 

KEHLANI

 

LIZZO

 

SUMMER WALKER

 

 

 

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

 

ANDERSON .PAAK

 

CHRIS BROWN

 

JACQUEES

 

KHALID

 

THE WEEKND

 

USHER

 

 

 

BEST GROUP

 

CHLOE X HALLE

 

CITY GIRLS

 

EARTHGANG

 

GRISELDA

 

JACKBOYS

 

MIGOS

 

 

 

BEST COLLABORATION

 

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

HIGHER

FUTURE FT. DRAKE

LIFE IS GOOD

H.E.R. FT. YG

SLIDE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN

HOT GIRL SUMMER

WALE FT. JEREMIH

ON CHILL

 

 

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

 

DABABY

 

DRAKE

 

FUTURE

 

LIL BABY

 

RODDY RICCH

 

TRAVIS SCOTT

 

 

 

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

 

CARDI B

 

DOJA CAT

 

LIZZO

 

MEGAN THEE STALLION

 

NICKI MINAJ

 

SAWEETIE

 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

 

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DABABY

BOP

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

HIGHER

DOJA CAT

SAY SO

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN

HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH

THE BOX

 

 

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

 

BENNY BOOM

 

COLE BENNETT

 

DAVE MEYERS

 

DIRECTOR X

 

EIF RIVERA

 

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

 

 

 

BEST NEW ARTIST

 

DANILEIGH

 

LIL NAS X

 

POP SMOKE

 

RODDY RICCH

 

SUMMER WALKER

 

YBN CORDAE

 

 

 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

 

CUZ I LOVE YOU

LIZZO

FEVER

MEGAN THEE STALLION

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM

BEYONCÉ

I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

KIRK

DABABY

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

RODDY RICCH

 

 

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

 

FRED HAMMOND

ALRIGHT

JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ

I MADE IT OUT

KANYE WEST

FOLLOW GOD

KIRK FRANKLIN

JUST FOR ME

PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY

ALL IN HIS PLAN

THE CLARK SISTERS

VICTORY

 

 

BEST ACTRESS

 

ANGELA BASSETT

 

CYNTHIA ERIVO

 

ISSA RAE

 

REGINA KING

 

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

 

ZENDAYA

 

 

 

BEST ACTOR

 

BILLY PORTER

 

EDDIE MURPHY

 

FOREST WHITAKER

 

JAMIE FOXX

 

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

 

OMARI HARDWICK

 

 

 

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

 

ALEX HIBBERT

 

ASANTE BLACKK

 

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

 

MARSAI MARTIN

 

MILES BROWN

 

STORM REID

 

 

 

BEST MOVIE

 

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

 

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

 

HARRIET

 

HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

 

JUST MERCY

 

QUEEN & SLIM

 

 

 

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

 

AJEÉ WILSON

 

CLARESSA SHIELDS

 

COCO GAUFF

 

NAOMI OSAKA

 

SERENA WILLIAMS

 

SIMONE BILES

 

 

 

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

 

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

 

KAWHI LEONARD

 

LEBRON JAMES

 

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

 

PATRICK MAHOMES II

 

STEPHEN CURRY

 

 

 

BET HER AWARD

 

ALICIA KEYS

UNDERDOG

BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN

BROWN SKIN GIRL

CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA

MELANIN

LAYTON GREENE

I CHOOSE

LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT

TEMPO

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON

AFENI

 

 

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

 

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DABABY

BOP

FUTURE FT. DRAKE

LIFE IS GOOD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN

HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH

THE BOX

THE WEEKND

HEARTLESS

 

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

 

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

 

INNOSS’B (DRC)

 

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

 

DAVE (U.K.)

 

STORMZY (U.K.)

 

NINHO (FRANCE)

 

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

 

 

 

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

 

REMA (NIGERIA)

 

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

 

CELESTE (U.K.)

 

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

 

HATIK (FRANCE)

 

STACY (FRANCE)

 

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serves as Executive Producers for The “BET Awards” 2020 broadcast special.

For the latest The BET AWARDS2020 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT “BET AWARDS”

The “BET Awards” is one of the most watched award shows on cable television according to the Nielsen Company. The “BET Awards” franchise remains as the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET’s #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran, NAACP Image® Award winner and Emmy® Award nominee Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, the company has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE produced the critically acclaimed biopic The New Edition Story, the story on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series and posted record ratings for BET and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. It was followed by The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, and was the highest rated non-tentpole program on the network since The New Edition Story. The next mini-series for JCE is Uptown, a 3-part original scripted miniseries for BET that will chronicle the story of producer Andre Harrell’s iconic record label, Uptown Records. The company’s current scripted TV series is American Soul, the story about the struggle to make the dream of Soul Train, the first nationally-syndicated Black music show, come true. It ended its first season as the #1 new cable scripted drama for African Americans 18-49 and its second season debuts in May 2020. Previously, JCE produced BET’s hit TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart that ran for 5 seasons. On the unscripted side, JCE produces annual live specials — the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. Past credits include Black Girls Rock!, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, ABFF Honors, BET Honors, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, VH1’s Dear Mama, HBO’s Amanda Seales I Be Knowin;’ Netflix’s Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine. JCE’s game shows include VH1’s Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube and CMT’s Nashville Squares. Its music competition series on BET, Sunday Best is now in its 10th season and Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow featuring judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper will soon begin production on its second season that will air in 2021. Collins is also a producer for The Grammy Awards. He was on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop 100 Power Players list, has been featured on the cover of Vibe magazine and in numerous publications including Ebony magazine’s Power 100 issue. Go to http://www.jessecollinsent.com/ for more information on the company.

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

Contacts

BET:
LeToya Glenn-Bacon
212.205.3158

letoya.glenn@bet.net

Dezmon Gilmore
212.205.3159

dezmon.gilmore@viacom.com

CBS:
Kate Fisher
212.975.3818

khfisher@cbs.com

error: Content is protected !!