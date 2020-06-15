BET Announces Official Nominations for The “BET Awards” 2020

CBS Joins as Broadcast Partner to Simulcast The “BET Awards” 2020 Set to Air on Sunday, June 28 From 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT

Drake Leads With Six Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch Follow With Five Nominations

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby Tie With Four Nominations Each

#BETAWARDS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, BET announces The “BET Awards” 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT).

Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.

In its twentieth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The “BET Awards” 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9pm BST, France on June 30th at 9:45pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9pm KST.

The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST BEYONCÉ H.E.R. JHENE AIKO KEHLANI LIZZO SUMMER WALKER BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST ANDERSON .PAAK CHRIS BROWN JACQUEES KHALID THE WEEKND USHER BEST GROUP CHLOE X HALLE CITY GIRLS EARTHGANG GRISELDA JACKBOYS MIGOS BEST COLLABORATION CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD H.E.R. FT. YG SLIDE MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER WALE FT. JEREMIH ON CHILL BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST DABABY DRAKE FUTURE LIL BABY RODDY RICCH TRAVIS SCOTT BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST CARDI B DOJA CAT LIZZO MEGAN THEE STALLION NICKI MINAJ SAWEETIE VIDEO OF THE YEAR CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE DABABY BOP DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER DOJA CAT SAY SO MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER RODDY RICCH THE BOX VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR BENNY BOOM COLE BENNETT DAVE MEYERS DIRECTOR X EIF RIVERA TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR BEST NEW ARTIST DANILEIGH LIL NAS X POP SMOKE RODDY RICCH SUMMER WALKER YBN CORDAE ALBUM OF THE YEAR CUZ I LOVE YOU LIZZO FEVER MEGAN THEE STALLION HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM BEYONCÉ I USED TO KNOW HER H.E.R. KIRK DABABY PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL RODDY RICCH DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD FRED HAMMOND ALRIGHT JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ I MADE IT OUT KANYE WEST FOLLOW GOD KIRK FRANKLIN JUST FOR ME PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY ALL IN HIS PLAN THE CLARK SISTERS VICTORY BEST ACTRESS ANGELA BASSETT CYNTHIA ERIVO ISSA RAE REGINA KING TRACEE ELLIS ROSS ZENDAYA BEST ACTOR BILLY PORTER EDDIE MURPHY FOREST WHITAKER JAMIE FOXX MICHAEL B. JORDAN OMARI HARDWICK YOUNGSTARS AWARD ALEX HIBBERT ASANTE BLACKK JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON MARSAI MARTIN MILES BROWN STORM REID BEST MOVIE BAD BOYS FOR LIFE DOLEMITE IS MY NAME HARRIET HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ JUST MERCY QUEEN & SLIM SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AJEÉ WILSON CLARESSA SHIELDS COCO GAUFF NAOMI OSAKA SERENA WILLIAMS SIMONE BILES SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO KAWHI LEONARD LEBRON JAMES ODELL BECKHAM JR. PATRICK MAHOMES II STEPHEN CURRY BET HER AWARD ALICIA KEYS UNDERDOG BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN BROWN SKIN GIRL CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA MELANIN LAYTON GREENE I CHOOSE LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT TEMPO RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON AFENI VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE DABABY BOP FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER RODDY RICCH THE BOX THE WEEKND HEARTLESS BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) INNOSS’B (DRC) SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA) DAVE (U.K.) STORMZY (U.K.) NINHO (FRANCE) S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE) VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT REMA (NIGERIA) SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE) CELESTE (U.K.) YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.) HATIK (FRANCE) STACY (FRANCE)

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serves as Executive Producers for The “BET Awards” 2020 broadcast special.

For the latest The “BET AWARDS” 2020 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT “BET AWARDS”

The “BET Awards” is one of the most watched award shows on cable television according to the Nielsen Company. The “BET Awards” franchise remains as the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans, and it is BET’s #1 telecast every year. It recognizes the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran, NAACP Image® Award winner and Emmy® Award nominee Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, the company has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE produced the critically acclaimed biopic The New Edition Story, the story on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series and posted record ratings for BET and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. It was followed by The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, and was the highest rated non-tentpole program on the network since The New Edition Story. The next mini-series for JCE is Uptown, a 3-part original scripted miniseries for BET that will chronicle the story of producer Andre Harrell’s iconic record label, Uptown Records. The company’s current scripted TV series is American Soul, the story about the struggle to make the dream of Soul Train, the first nationally-syndicated Black music show, come true. It ended its first season as the #1 new cable scripted drama for African Americans 18-49 and its second season debuts in May 2020. Previously, JCE produced BET’s hit TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart that ran for 5 seasons. On the unscripted side, JCE produces annual live specials — the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. Past credits include Black Girls Rock!, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, ABFF Honors, BET Honors, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, VH1’s Dear Mama, HBO’s Amanda Seales I Be Knowin;’ Netflix’s Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine. JCE’s game shows include VH1’s Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube and CMT’s Nashville Squares. Its music competition series on BET, Sunday Best is now in its 10th season and Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow featuring judges Tip “T.I.” Harris, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper will soon begin production on its second season that will air in 2021. Collins is also a producer for The Grammy Awards. He was on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop 100 Power Players list, has been featured on the cover of Vibe magazine and in numerous publications including Ebony magazine’s Power 100 issue. Go to http://www.jessecollinsent.com/ for more information on the company.

Follow us @BET_PR AND @BETAWARDS

Contacts

BET:

LeToya Glenn-Bacon

212.205.3158



letoya.glenn@bet.net

Dezmon Gilmore

212.205.3159



dezmon.gilmore@viacom.com

CBS:

Kate Fisher

212.975.3818



khfisher@cbs.com