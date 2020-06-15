Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Analysis and Outlook 2020-2030 – COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market is expected to grow from $116 billion in 2019 to about $144.9 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for DTH services as there is a surge in TV viewership and subscriptions across the globe with people staying at home for self-quarantine/lockdown. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $136 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2023.

The growth in demand for ultra HD quality content is driving the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market. Interactive TV services is a current trend that is enabling the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services. Signal latency is hampering the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market.

North America was the largest region in the direct-to-home (DTH) satellite tv services market in 2019.

Major players in the Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market are Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider direct-to-home (DTH) services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The direct-to-home (DTH) services market section of the report gives context. It compares the direct-to-home (DTH) services market with other segments of the direct-to-home (DTH) services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, direct-to-home (DTH) services indicators comparison.



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Characteristics

3. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Historic Market, 2015 – 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Standard TV

HD

Ultra HD

4.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

On-Vehicle

5. Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Foxtel

DirecTV

Viasat

AUSTAR United Communications Limited

Astro All Asia Networks PLC

Star Group Limited

Sky Italia

Shaw Communications Inc.

BCE Inc.

Nahuelsat S.A.

Optus Communications Pty. Ltd.

Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd.

True Visions Public Company Limited

Norsat International Inc.

Pace Micro Technology PLC

Sun Direct TV Private Limited

SES SA

Eutelsat

Dish Home

TataSky

Airtel Digital

Videocon D2H

Sun Direct

Dish TV

Big TV

True Corporation Public Company Limited

Thaicom Public Company Limited

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad

ARRIS International Limited

Sky Deutschland

Tivusat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rslai

