Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Television Network Market, 2020-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global television network market is expected to grow from $107.8 billion in 2019 to about $134.8 billion in 2020 as the TV viewership has been increasing globally.

Currently, people are confined to their homes due to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore, spending more time on their television sets and consuming more content than usual. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $133.7 billion at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2023. North America was the largest region in the television network services market in 2019.

The introduction of new digital and high definition (HD) channels has transformed the television network services in recent times. The emergence of the two-way cable television system has provided cable operators with an opportunity to reach wide customer base. The high subscription cost of HD (high-definition) channels is hindering the television network market growth.

Major players in the television network market are Cox Enterprises Inc., Time Warner Cable Inc., Comcast Corporation, ESPN, CNN, Viacom Inc., Vivindi SA, Liberty Media Corp., and Discovery Inc.

Report Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider television network market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The television network market section of the report gives context. It compares the television network market with other segments of the television network market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, television network indicators comparison.

